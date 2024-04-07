Microsoft’s ‘iPhone Moment’ Could Come From AI

As the report noted, Microsoft is seen as perhaps the biggest beneficiary of spending on AI, due to its close ties to OpenAI, with the technology helping drive the company’s market capitalization to north of $3 trillion.

“We strongly view this as Microsoft’s ‘iPhone Moment’ with AI set to change the cloud growth trajectory in Redmond the next few years and our recent checks giving further confidence in this dynamic for the March quarter,” Ives said.

He added that the last month has seen an acceleration of adoption for generative AI and Microsoft’s Copilot activity which has helped Azure cloud deals. Ives argued that for every $100 in cloud Azure spending over the past few years, there could be up to $35 to $40 of additional AI spending ahead.