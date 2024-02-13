Shein Shines in PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps

Finding a romantic gift for Valentine’s Day can be hard, especially with so many shopping apps to pick from. PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps is back to help guide you when the number of apps available feels overwhelming.

The Top 5

Staying on at No. 1 is Shein with 89 points.

AliExpress Shopping App is No. 2 with 86 points.

At No. 3 is Amazon with a score of 81.

Nike climbs up one ranking to No.4, tying with Alibaba.com at 80 points apiece.

Up one ranking to our top half is eBay scoring 76 points to land at No. 5.

The Top 10

Ascending a rank to No.6 is Walmart with 72 points, which tied with Wish, itself up two rankings.

Climbing up two rankings to No. 7 is Ikea with 70 points.

Adidas is also up two rankings with 67 points to tie with newcomer Zara at No. 8.

Newcomer H&M nets 66 points and now holds the No. 9 ranking.

Closing out our top 10 is Etsy with 65 points.