YouTube is reportedly laying off about 100 people from its creator partnerships team.

The Google-owned business is restructuring and will consolidate the remaining members of that team under central leadership in each country, The Verge reported Wednesday (Jan. 17).

The reorganization also encompasses YouTube’s music and support teams, according to the report.

Chief Business Officer Mary Ellen Coe announced the job cuts in the creator partnerships team internally on Wednesday, the report said.

The affected employees can seek another role within the company before accepting a severance package, per the report.

Google did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The news of layoffs at YouTube comes about a week after Google laid off hundreds of workers in its ongoing cost-cutting campaign.

In those cuts, the company is eliminating positions in its voice assistant business; among the hardware team behind its Pixel, Nest and Fitbit products; and the bulk of its augmented reality team.

“Throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. “Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally.”

Several other prominent companies also announced plans to cut jobs during the first two weeks of the new year, signaling a continued push for efficiency and cost reduction. Among them are Amazon, Citigroup, Xerox and BlackRock.

Executives have stressed the need for companies to be smaller and have said that their organizations are still larger than necessary given the size of their business. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), which can perform tasks traditionally handled by white-collar workers, and efforts to right-size the workforce after hiring sprees during the pandemic, have also played a role in the cuts.

When notifying Amazon employees of layoffs on Jan. 10, Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said that a reorganization had “identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact.”