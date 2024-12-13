Google Introduces Android Operating System for Extended Reality Devices

Google has introduced a new Android operating system built for extended reality (XR) devices like headsets and glasses.

The new Android XR was created in collaboration with Samsung and will first launch on headsets code named Project Moohan and built by Samsung, Google said in a Thursday (Dec. 12) press release.

Google also aims to develop an ecosystem of other developers and device makers for Android XR, with them making Android XR devices as well as apps and games for those devices, according to the release.

In the case of headsets, Android XR will make it possible for users to switch between a virtual environment and the real world; have conversations with the AI assistant Gemini about what they’re seeing; watch YouTube and Google TV on a virtual big screen; see Google Photos in 3D; get an Immersive View of Google Maps; and get information about what’s in front of them with a simple gesture, the release said.

For glasses, the new operating system will enable access to Gemini so that users can get information like directions, translations or message summaries in their line of sight or in their ear, per the release.

“Android XR is designed to be an open, unified platform for XR headsets and glasses,” Shahram Izadi, vice president and general manager, XR at Google, said in the release. “For users, this means more choice of devices and access to apps they already know and love. For developers, it’s a unified platform with opportunities to build experiences for a wide range of devices using familiar Android tools and frameworks.”

In its own press release about Android XR and Project Moohan, Samsung said its upcoming headset will deliver XR experiences via lightweight, ergonomic hardware that will ensure comfort during use.

“XR has quickly shifted from a distant promise to a tangible reality,” Won-Joon Choi, executive vice president and head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, said in the release. “We believe it has the potential to unlock new and meaningful ways to interact with the world by truly resonating with your everyday lives, transcending physical boundaries.”

Extended reality technology — which encompasses augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) — is unlocking new levels of immersive experiences across sectors such as healthcare, retail and beyond, PYMNTS reported in April.

In the case of retail, extended reality is improving the shopping experience by providing more immersive, captivating eCommerce journeys.