Regions Bank Expands Treasury Management Capabilities Through Clip Money and NCR Atleos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Oct. 27, 2026 –Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of a treasury management solution with Clip Money and NCR Atleos that enables businesses to deposit cash through more than 8,100 Clip Money locations across the U.S., extending deposit access beyond Regions Bank’s branch network.

Clip Money is a financial technology company operating the largest non-bank cash deposit network for businesses. The solution combines Clip Money’s business cash management platform with NCR Atleos’ ATM infrastructure and cash access capabilities, enabling Regions Treasury Management clients to make deposits at over 8,100 participating retail locations, smart safes and ATM locations nationwide and receive coin and note change orders delivered directly to their business. The solution allows clients to streamline deposits to a primary operating account while maintaining greater transaction visibility through centralized reporting and account management tools.

Treasury management services represent a continued growth priority and key differentiator for Regions Bank as the company offers businesses more convenient options for optimizing cash flows and managing payments. Regions has launched a series of enhancements in recent years, offering a range of services developed in-house at Regions and others developed in conjunction with third-party providers.

Modernizing Cash Deposits for Businesses:

With Clip Money, business clients benefit from the following:

Expanded deposit access. Clip Money provides more than 8,100 convenient in-person and self-service deposit locations for clients to make cash deposits in addition to using Regions Bank branches.Locations include major retailers, shopping malls and select drug stores.

Bank account consolidation and centralized cash reporting. Clients can consolidate cash deposit activity across multiple business locations into a single account structure. This allows businesses to simplify cash-flow monitoring.

Real-time transparency. Clients can access tracking, reporting, and deposit verification tools that support stronger operational controls.

Faster access to funds. This provides clients who make frequent cash deposits with next-business-day credit to their primary operating account.

Which Industries Benefit from Using Clip Money:

Clip Money is designed to support a broad range of Regions’ Commercial Banking clients that operate across multiple locations and accept a large volume of cash payments including:

Retail, convenience and grocery stores

Hospitality and entertainment businesses

Healthcare providers

Utilities and other service providers

Municipalities and local governments

Leadership Perspective:

Regions’ head of Treasury Management, Bryan Ford, said this solution is part of Regions Bank’s innovative growth strategy designed to support existing clients and welcome new clients.

“As businesses continue to expand across multiple markets and operating locations, managing cash deposits efficiently and securely is a top priority,” said Ford. “At Regions, we’re continually investing in treasury management solutions that deliver innovative capabilities to help businesses better manage liquidity. Clip Money is the latest example of how Regions Bank is helping businesses modernize cash management while maintaining convenience, visibility, security and control over their cash deposits.”

“Historically, managing cash has been a time-consuming and expensive burden for multi-location businesses,” said Joseph Arrage, co-founder and chief executive officer of Clip Money. “By working with Regions Bank, we can remove that friction and transform cash deposits from a daily operational hurdle into a streamlined, simple, secure and highly visible process that empowers Regions’ clients to focus on their core operations.”

“Financial institutions are increasingly looking for ways to extend business cash services beyond traditional branch footprints,” said Steven Nogalo, General Manager of North America for Atleos. “By combining NCR Atleos infrastructure with Clip Money capabilities, Regions Bank can offer commercial clients broader access to deposit services while maintaining the visibility and control they expect.”

Regions Treasury Management Innovation:

Regions Treasury Management continues to accelerate innovation across key areas of corporate banking and payments including:

Real-time payments

Embedded finance solutions

Automation of treasury workflows

Ford was recently named one of American Banker’s Most Innovative People in Finance, recognizing his work advancing Regions’ digital treasury solutions that help clients better manage cash flow, reduce complexity, and operate more efficiently.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $163 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,200 banking offices and more than 1,750 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. NCR Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. NCR Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.

About Clip Money

Clip Money (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB: CLPMF) is a financial technology company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through the Clip Money network that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their local bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box, ClipATM, or ClipCenter located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business-banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

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