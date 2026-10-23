Tipalti Advances Agentic AI with New AP Agent to Bring Greater Autonomy to Finance Operations

Tipalti, the agentic AI platform for finance, announced Tipalti AP Agent, a next-generation AI agent designed to manage the entire accounts payable (AP) process while giving finance teams complete control over how work gets done. AP Agent brings together intelligent automation, business-specific context, and human oversight to reduce manual work and help finance teams focus on exceptions and higher-value decisions. Tipalti also introduced new Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities, enabling businesses to securely connect live financial data from Tipalti with enterprise AI tools, such as Claude Enterprise.

AP Agent is the next evolution of Tipalti’s specialized AI agents, introduced in 2025, extending automation beyond individual tasks to coordinate and execute entire workflows. As organizations increasingly look to AI to improve productivity, the question is no longer just what AI can automate, but how much responsibility they are comfortable giving it. Built around trust, control, and transparency, AP Agent gives finance teams the flexibility to adopt greater autonomy at a pace that aligns with their readiness and risk tolerance.

More Autonomy, Without Sacrificing Control

Tipalti AP Agent brings intelligent orchestration to the AP lifecycle, connecting invoice capture, coding, approvals, payments, and reconciliation into a continuous workflow. By reducing manual intervention and streamlining complex processes, AP Agent enables finance teams to spend less time managing transactions and more time exercising judgment and supporting higher-value business priorities.

Unlike traditional automation that relies on predefined rules, AP Agent draws on vendor history, general ledger (GL) data, accounting practices, and company policies to make context-aware decisions tailored to each organization’s processes, continuously improving through user feedback. As confidence in the agent grows, users can expand the range of activities it executes autonomously, with exceptions escalated when human judgment is needed.

Working alongside Tipalti’s built-in financial and regulatory controls, AP Agent delivers the following capabilities:

Human-in-the-loop by design: Gives finance teams control of which activities the agent handles independently and which require human approval.

Explainable decision-making: Provides field-level reasoning behind AI-generated values, making decisions transparent and understandable.

Full auditability: Maintains a complete audit trail of the agent’s actions for visibility and accountability.

Conversational interaction: Allows users to question, clarify, or override decisions through natural language, down to individual invoice fields.

Continuous learning: Applies user corrections and business-specific instructions to future processing, improving accuracy over time.

Connecting Financial Data to Enterprise AI Workflows

Tipalti also introduced new MCP capabilities that securely connect its AP and payments data with enterprise AI tools, such as Claude Enterprise. Tipalti MCP enables finance teams to integrate live Tipalti data with other connected business systems for more sophisticated analysis and reporting.

About Tipalti

Finance complexity shouldn’t slow business down. Tipalti’s trusted agentic AI platform gives mid-market businesses the speed, control, and confidence to scale, processing $100B+ in annualized total payment volume in 120 currencies for 6,500+ customers across 200+ countries and territories. Spanning accounts payable, mass payments, procurement, expenses, cards, and treasury, we simplify the complexity so finance teams can focus on what matters.