Alibaba Reportedly Plans $4 Billion eCommerce Venture With Korea’s E-Mart

Alibaba is reportedly establishing an online shopping venture with South Korean retailer E-Mart.

The two companies are set to combine the assets of their respective online platforms, AliExpress Korea and Gmarket, to form a 50-50 joint venture, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Dec. 26), citing a regulatory filing.

The joint venture will launch next year, with the two platforms operating independently, the report added, citing a statement from E-Mart parent Shinsegae Group. Shinsegae Group said it expects cooperation with Alibaba to help bolster its Gmarket services and customer experience in the competitive eCommerce space.

A separate report on the venture from Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources said Alibaba and E-Mart could create a new eCommerce unit valued at about $4 billion.

The news came about a month after Alibaba announced it is merging its domestic and international eCommerce businesses into one unit. The new Alibaba eCommerce Business Group combines the company’s Taobao and Tmall Group and the Alibaba International Digital Commerce (AIDC) Group.

“The eCommerce industry in China and around the world is entering a new era, and the global supply chain capabilities, fulfillment capabilities and consumer service capabilities will determine the future competitive landscape,” CEO Eddie Wu wrote on the company’s intranet.

Alibaba last year announced it was dividing its business into six separate units, the largest change in the company’s 25-year history.

