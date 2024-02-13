AMZ Pathfinder and Yardline have partnered to help Amazon sellers boost their online presence.

This strategic partnership will offer businesses AMZ Pathfinder’s services to help them intelligently scale their advertising, and Yardline’s funding solutions to enable them to implement and scale those strategies, the companies said in a Monday (Feb. 12) press release.

“We are excited to collaborate with Yardline to offer our clients a holistic solution to their eCommerce challenges,” AMZ Pathfinder said in the release.

AMZ Pathfinder is an advertising agency that is focused on helping Amazon sellers intelligently scale their advertising and hit their key business metrics, according to the release. The firm offers services related to Amazon Sponsored Ads, Amazon demand-side platform (ADSP), Google Ads for Amazon, product listing optimization, and Amazon Storefront creation and optimization.

Yardline offers comprehensive eCommerce funding solutions, including inventory financing, small business loans, revolving lines of credit, revenue-based financing, personal and business credit cards, purchase order and invoice factoring, and small business administration loans, per the release. It offers access to up to $20 million in funding within 24 hours.

“Our partnership with AMZ Pathfinder is a game-changer for small businesses aiming to make a mark in the eCommerce industry,” Seth Broman, CEO of Yardline, said in the release. “By combining Yardline’s robust funding solutions with AMZ Pathfinder’s strategic insights, we empower entrepreneurs to not only navigate the challenges of the online marketplace but also to effectively seize growth opportunities.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that 90% of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have used at least one type of borrowing tool within the past year.

Higher-revenue SMBs tend to use 3.5 borrowing tools, on average, while their lower-revenue counterparts use 2.3, on average, according to “SMB Borrowing Dynamics: Trends, Tools and Decision Drivers ,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and U.S. Bank collaboration.

In another recent development in the small business financing space, OnlineCheckWriter.com and Plexe teamed up in October to help businesses access working capital.

With this partnership, businesses can access Plexe’s line of credit after verifying business information and a valid bank. Once approved, the businesses can withdraw funds directly to their linked bank accounts immediately.

