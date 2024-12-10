Intellicheck Partners Accio Data on Employee Background Checks

Background screening industry platform provider Accio Data has teamed with identity verification company Intellicheck.

The collaboration involves Accio integrating Intellicheck’s identity validation technology into its background screening enterprise platform, allowing its clients to quickly and accurately evaluate job applicants’ identity documents, the companies announced Tuesday (Dec. 10).

“Identity validation is a new profit center for our CRA partners, but it’s also a responsibility,” Accio Data founder and CEO Barry Boes said in a news release, referring to consumer reporting agencies.

“We partnered with Intellicheck because they provide the most reliable identity validation on the market. Only the best is good enough for Accio and our partner CRAs,” he added.

According to the release, Accio Data claims the industry’s fastest ticket response time, offering webinar, on-site and hosted training to make sure customers have the information they need to succeed.

Intellicheck, meanwhile, offers digital and physical identity verification technology solutions that can be integrated in existing platforms or used through a mobile device, a browser or with a retail point-of-sale (POS) scanner.

PYMNTS spoke in October with Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis about the increasingly-sophisticated threat of fraud.

“We’re not talking about knuckleheads doing this,” Lewis told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster. “We’re talking about folks who are sophisticated criminals. And there are plenty of places that they can go.”

One of those places is the real estate sector, where fraudsters use fake information, including credentials, documents and synthetic IDs, to trick property buyers, sellers, lenders or title insurers for financial gain. Losses from these cases exceeded $390 million in 2022, per data from the FBI.

That number could be understated, as fraudsters are adept at exploiting digital vulnerabilities. Doma, a title insurance company that works with Intellicheck, estimated that the average loss on a per-transaction basis was greater than $500,000.

In an earning call weeks later, Lewis would note that the losses from real estate-related fraud schemes were in the billions.

“Fraudsters go where the markets are hot, particularly Texas, California or Florida,” PYMNTS wrote. “They target vacation markets where people don’t live year-round or empty lots, so it’s easier to take advantage of locations that are occupied only some of the time. They target the elderly and non-residents, and they set sights on properties where turnover is high. Vrbo, Zillow and other real estate websites offer a broad swath for swindling.”