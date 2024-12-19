MoneyLion and MrBeast Partner on $4 Million Financial Literacy Competition

MoneyLion launched a partnership with YouTube superstar Jimmy Donaldson, better known as “MrBeast.”

The FinTech is partnering on “Beast Games,” a new competition series by MrBeast that premiered on Prime Video Thursday (Dec. 19), according to a press release issued the same day.

MoneyLion is also launching the MoneyLion Beast Games Giveaway, a $4.2 million at-home sweepstakes, featuring over 1,000 prizes awarded to viewers and MoneyLion customers throughout the next year, per the release.

“As the Beast Games contestants battle for a $5 million grand prize, the MoneyLion Beast Games Giveaway gives the viewers at home the same chance to win life-changing cash,” the release said.

The company aims to use the partnership to showcase its efforts to help people manage their finances and build smarter money habits, according to the release.

The giveaway began Thursday, with prizes featured in the first episodes airing on Prime. Viewers can enter at home by scanning a QR code during the show, downloading the MoneyLion app, or visiting Moneylion.com/BeastGames.

“Watching people win is great, and we wanted to give everyone at home a shot too,” MoneyLion Chief Product Officer Tim Hong said in the release. “With the MoneyLion Beast Games Giveaway, you get a chance to win big while at the same time using everything MoneyLion has to offer to make smarter financial decisions and have fun while doing it.”

The news came about a week after Gen Digital announced plans to acquire MoneyLion, a deal that will add MoneyLion’s financial empowerment resources to Gen Digital’s credit and identity protection solutions. The proposed purchase is expected to close in the first half of Gen’s fiscal year 2026.

Last month, MoneyLion released third-quarter earnings showing double-digit increases in customers and revenues as consumers gravitated to what the FinTech’s management deemed the company’s “digital ecosystem” for personal finance — with the app and marketplace as critical centerpieces.

CEO Dee Choubey told analysts during an earnings call that MoneyLion is following a roadmap “of becoming the No. 1 destination for financial decisions” and said the company is seeking “improving conversion metrics across our marketplace.”