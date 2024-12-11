Visa Teams With WhiteBIT to Offer Crypto-Focused Debit Card

European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT launched a debit card partnership with Visa.

The collaboration centers around WhiteBIT Nova, which WhiteBIT described in a Wednesday (Dec. 11) press release as the first debit card allowing crypto transactions “with cash back benefits for everyone.”

“The WhiteBIT Nova card is a major step in making cryptocurrency a practical choice for everyday transactions, particularly in Europe, a key market for our growth,” WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov said in the release. “We are committed to fostering the mass adoption of blockchain technology by bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional spending. This card not only enhances accessibility but also offers a more inclusive and rewarding financial future for all users.”

The card comes in both plastic and digital versions, offers 0% card service, and supports a range of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, Ether, USDC, Solana, DOGE and XRP, according to the release.

“In addition to these features, the WhiteBIT Nova card integrates seamlessly with Apple Pay, allowing for secure and convenient contactless payments using crypto,” the release said.

The partnership is happening as the concept of making payments using crypto is increasing in popularity. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Paying With Cryptocurrency: What Consumers and Merchants Expect From Digital Currencies” found that 32% of merchants that were expanding their use of crypto did so in hopes of drawing new customers.

“Crypto payments are still new territory for many consumers,” PYMNTS wrote last week. “Businesses should clearly communicate the steps involved, including which cryptocurrencies are accepted and any applicable fees. Offering educational resources or support channels can ease customer adoption.”

As crypto adoption grows, keeping on top of an evolving regulatory landscape could be vital for consumers and merchants.

“The main barrier to widespread stablecoin adoption outside of the crypto ecosystem is the lack of regulatory frameworks,” Tony McLaughlin, emerging payments at Citi Services, told PYMNTS last month.

Meanwhile, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Blockchain’s Benefits for Regulated Industries” showed that blockchain, the backbone of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, could potentially be useful in regulated industries such as healthcare and finance.