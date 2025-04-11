US Customs Delays Tariff Collection Until ‘Glitch’ is Resolved

A glitch has reportedly delayed the collection of tariffs by U.S. Customs.

An entry code used to exempt freight from tariffs is not working, the issue is being reviewed, and shippers are being told to delay filing their financial papers until the issue is resolved, CNBC reported Friday (April 11), citing an alert from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Normally, all the papers are filed at once and shippers pay when their cargo is released by Customs, according to the report.

The code that is not working is meant to be used for freight that is exempt from new tariffs because it is from one of the nations for which the tariffs have been paused or, if it’s from China, because it was already on the water and bound for the U.S. when the tariffs were imposed, per the report.

In the meantime, until the glitch is resolved, U.S. Customs is not collecting tariffs, the report said.

It was reported Friday that the uncertainty around tariffs is causing a greater challenge for businesses around the world than the 10% baseline tariff that has already been applied.

Businesses are likely to put off decisions about things like placing orders and hiring employees until they have more clarity on the tariffs, John Denton, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Commerce, told the Wall Street Journal.

“That means that a lot of critical decisions about investment will be put off until the second half,” Denton said, per the report.

Companies are using artificial intelligence (AI) to mitigate the impact of tariffs on their business, PYMNTS reported Tuesday (April 8).

For example, they are using AI to monitor and understand shifting tariff policies in real time; find new sources for raw materials and other supplies; improve supplier resiliency and scenario planning; and increase efficiency, reduce costs and raise worker productivity.

A Zilliant survey found that 83% of U.S. C-suite leaders are using AI to adapt their pricing strategies to economic volatility, according to the company’s chief value officer, Stephan Liozu.

At the same time, companies are being realistic about how much AI can help and are using other strategies as well.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.