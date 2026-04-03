Shopify Expands Availability of B2B Tools to All Merchants

Shopify is making some of its B2B features available to merchants on all of its plans.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

These features were previously available only to merchants on the Shopify Plus plan, but they are now being rolled out those on the Basic, Grow and Advanced plans, the company said in a Thursday (April 2) press release. This change makes the feature available to all plans.

“Key pieces of what has been refined on Shopify Plus over nearly four years are now rolling out to all merchants,” Shopify said in the release.

These B2B features include company profiles for wholesale buyers, up to three custom catalogs with tailored pricing, volume discounts and quantity rules, according to the release.

Some other B2B features will remain exclusive to the Shopify Plus plan. These include unlimited catalogs for customer-specific pricing, direct catalog assignment to companies and locations, partial payments and deposits, the release said.

With the addition of the tools being provided to the other plans, merchants can manage B2B and direct-to-consumer (DTC) side by side on the Shopify platform, per the release.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Samir Pradhan, vice president of product at Shopify, said in the release that this change will enable merchants to sell their products to wholesale buyers without having to use B2B tools outside the system they use to run their business.

“By bringing these capabilities to more merchants on Shopify, we’re making it easier for them to seize one of their biggest opportunities to grow,” Pradhan said.

PYMNTS reported in February that Shopify now commands more than 14% of U.S. eCommerce market share.

Shopify said Feb. 11, in its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings report, that its annual gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $378 billion.

The company said at the time that B2B remains a “very small portion” of GMV but is an opportunity for expansion. It attributed the current limited size of B2B to the fact that it was “a product offering for Plus merchants only.”

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said in February 2024 that B2B was “still very new” but that the company was “beginning to see ‘B2B exclusive’ merchants come on [to the platform].”

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.