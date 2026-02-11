Shopify Expands Grip on Checkout as AI-Driven Shopping Surges

Highlights
Shopify reported a revenue mix for the full year of $8.8 billion in merchant solutions vs. $2.75 billion in subscriptions, highlighting its shift toward payments, capital, POS and AI flywheels as growth engines.
Investments in Catalog, Sidekick, Universal Commerce Protocol and AI storefront integrations aim to capture AI-led discovery and checkout, leveraging $378 billion in GMV scale.
Payments grew 37% and Shop Pay GMV jumped 62%, reinforcing Shopify’s strategy to own more of the transaction stack.
The eCommerce landscape is changing, and infrastructure platforms like Shopify are at the center of this shift.