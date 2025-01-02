FreightWise Teams With Estes to Offer Less-Than-Truckload Pricing

Transportation technology and services provider FreightWise launched a partnership with freight shipping firm Estes.

The collaboration offers “highly competitive” less-than-truckload (LTL) pricing with Estes for users of the FreightWise and Kuebix transportation management systems, according to a Thursday (Jan. 2) press release.

LTL pricing is used when shippers don’t have enough freight to fill an entire truck trailer and typically applies to loads between 150 pounds and 15,000 pounds, according to a guide on the FreigtWise website. LTL is based on total weight, distance traveled and density.

“Estes is one of the most trusted names in LTL freight shipping in North America,” FreightWise CEO Chris Cochran said in the release. “We have worked intimately with them for over a decade to help streamline costs on behalf of our shippers. Their willingness to join our Preferred Carrier Program is an extension of this strong partnership.”

The Preferred Carrier Program “recognizes carriers who go above and beyond for their shippers,” based on factors like on-time delivery, invoice accuracy, communication and responsiveness, per the release.

“We are excited to grow our partnership with FreightWise by joining their Preferred Carrier Program while continuing to uphold our longstanding relationship with the Kuebix TMS platform,” Estes President and Chief Operating Officer Webb Estes said in the release. “This ongoing collaboration reflects our shared commitment to deliver reliable freight shipping solutions and a more streamlined shipping experience.”

In addition to the new rates for FreightWise shippers, Estes also launched a renewed five-year agreement with the company for licenses to its Kuebix TMS platform.

“FreightWise is committed to empowering customers of all sizes and markets to optimize their logistics supply chains for improved efficiency, cost savings and customer experience,” Cochran said in the release.

Meanwhile, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Fast-Lane Finance: Accelerating Payments in the Trucking Industry” found that outdated payment methods hinder the efficiency of the trucking sector, prompting the search for faster, digital solutions.

“According to the report, 65% of trucking companies manage at least seven different types of freight shipping, each requiring separate payment processes,” PYMNTS wrote last month.

The dependence on manual payments is problematic, as it raises the risk of errors like duplicate payments or miscalculated charges and hampers cash flow.

