David’s Bridal Announces CEO Transition, New ‘Asset-Light, AI-Powered Business Model’

David’s Bridal is set to make a CEO transition and several other leadership changes as it shifts to an “asset-light, AI-powered business model.”

Effective April 1, the company’s current president of brand, technology and finance, Kelly Cook, will become David’s Bridal’s new CEO and a member of the board of directors, the company said in a Wednesday (March 5) press release.

Cook will succeed current CEO Jim Marcum, who will step into the role of executive chairman and will remain chairman of the board of directors, the release said.

David’s Bridal’s new business strategy, which is dubbed “Aisle to Algorithm,” integrates retail, media and wedding planning, according to the release. It expands the company’s offerings to include not only wedding dresses but also the entire wedding industry.

The new business model includes a first-party retail network and media content engine that encompasses its Pearl Media Network that was launched in December and its Love Stories TV that it acquired in December; an expanded product offering that will add menswear, accessories, swimwear, luxury and couture to its existing wedding dresses; and a more comprehensive AI-powered wedding planning tool and marketplace, according to the release.

These changes are the culmination of several steps David’s Bridal has made over the last five years and marks the “next critical phase” of its business, Marcum said in the release.

“David’s remains steadfast in offering accessible, high-quality designs customers love while expanding into new retail categories and experiences to better serve today’s evolving wedding and special occasion market,” Marcum said. “David’s can now actively support every touchpoint for couples from engagement to honeymoon, solidifying us as the go-to destination for the entire wedding planning journey.”

Cook said in the release that David’s Bridal is evolving into a “tech-enabled retailer, marketplace and platform.”

“We are poised to become the only player in the wedding industry with an integrated retail, loyalty, media and planning ecosystem — backed by proprietary first-party data no competitor can match,” Cook said.

David’s Bridal also announced in the press release that effective April 1, Elina Vilk will transition from chief business officer to president and chief business officer, and will spearhead the company’s “aisle to algorithm” strategy; Bob Walker will move from chief operating officer to president and chief operating officer, and will take on additional responsibilities for human resources (HR) and supply chain; and Heather McReynolds will be promoted to senior vice president of merchandising and will help lead the brand’s merchandising strategies.

Cook told PYMNTS in May that David’s Bridal launched a National Vow Renewal Month celebration after finding that 10% to 15% of marriages are “some form of a vow renewal.”

Of those, a third of the brides said they were buying a new gown or new dress for the occasion, Cook said.

David’s Bridal, which has been a big player in wedding attire since 1950, has faced challenges over the years, PYMNTS reported in January 2024. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and in April 2023, emerging from its most recent bankruptcy after being acquired by CION Investment.