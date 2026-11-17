Visa has launched a partnership with the online gaming payments company Coda.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The five-year collaboration, announced Tuesday (Nov. 17), is designed to help boost the growth of gaming commerce across Southeast Asia.

“Gaming is global, but the way people pay remains deeply local,” Shane Happach, CEO of the Singapore-based Coda, said in a news release.

Get more PYMNTS in your Google feed Google News: PYMNTS headlines in your news feed. Follow PYMNTS Google Search: more PYMNTS in your results. Add as preferred source

“This partnership combines Coda’s local market expertise and established digital commerce platforms with Visa’s global scale, trusted network and payments capabilities,” Happach added. “Together, we’re making it easier for players to purchase the content they love with confidence, while helping publishers improve payment experiences and create new opportunities for growth.”

The partnership will let gamers use Visa to purchase gaming content and in-game currency through Codashop, the company’s eCommerce platform, the release said.

The companies noted that Southeast Asia is the world’s second biggest one of the most active mobile gaming markets, recording nearly two billion mobile game downloads each quarter in 2025. In-app purchase revenue came to $5.3 billion last year, a 16% increase year over year and a market record.

“That growth is taking place across one of the world’s most diverse payments environments. Consumers across Southeast Asia use a broad mix of cards, digital wallets, bank transfers and domestic payment methods, with preferences varying significantly by market,” the release said. “Codashop is built to solve for that complexity, giving players access to a wide range of locally relevant payment options. The Visa partnership builds on that approach by enabling players to use a globally trusted payment method alongside the broad range of payment options already available on the platform, helping make purchases more seamless and convenient.”

Research by PYMNTS Intellence has shown the demand among the online gaming world for faster payments, with around 70% of players choosing instant delivery when given the option.

“Instant delivery is also becoming more common as the way recipients typically collect winnings,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this week. “In the November 2025 survey wave, 40.8% said they received winnings instantly most often, up from 36.6% in May, according to PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments’ February report on payout choices.”

That report noted another Visa partnership in the gaming sector, with the company teaming last week with mobile gaming firm AviaGames and Global Payments to offer direct payouts to eligible Visa cards for eligible U.S. players.