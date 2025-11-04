SMB Growth Monitor: Small Businesses, Big Credit Needs

Small Businesses Want Credit That Works Their Way

SMB Growth Monitor: Small Businesses, Big Credit Needs

With most SMBs confident they’ll be approved for new credit cards, the real competition now lies in how flexible the product is, not whether they can get it. The next generation of business credit will be won by issuers who can adapt as fast as the entrepreneurs they serve. Download “SMB Growth Monitor: Small Businesses, Big Credit Needs,” a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive collaboration with i2c.

Inside the November Study

  • Flexibility outranks access: With 83% of SMBs confident in credit approval, competition now centers on dynamic limits, virtual cards and installment options—not on credit availability.
  • Size shapes credit behavior: Larger SMBs rely on business credit cards for growth and operations, while smaller firms turn to personal cards to handle surprise costs.
  • SMBs will pay for certain features: The average firm is willing to spend $126 annually for flexible spending tools that align with their cash flow and purchasing needs.

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