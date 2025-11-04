Small Businesses Want Credit That Works Their Way
SMB Growth Monitor: Small Businesses, Big Credit Needs
With most SMBs confident they’ll be approved for new credit cards, the real competition now lies in how flexible the product is, not whether they can get it. The next generation of business credit will be won by issuers who can adapt as fast as the entrepreneurs they serve. Download “SMB Growth Monitor: Small Businesses, Big Credit Needs,” a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive collaboration with i2c.
Inside the November Study
- Flexibility outranks access: With 83% of SMBs confident in credit approval, competition now centers on dynamic limits, virtual cards and installment options—not on credit availability.
- Size shapes credit behavior: Larger SMBs rely on business credit cards for growth and operations, while smaller firms turn to personal cards to handle surprise costs.
- SMBs will pay for certain features: The average firm is willing to spend $126 annually for flexible spending tools that align with their cash flow and purchasing needs.
SMB Growth
- Borrowing Room: How Business Size Shapes Credit Access and Growth
- New Data Shows Small Businesses Use AI to Grow Without Hiring
- Host Cities Score: Local Customers Drive a Strong SMB Summer
- The SMB Growth Gap: What Leaders Track That Others Miss
- The Cross-Border Opportunity: What Global Sourcing by US SMBs Means for Payment Providers
- Ready for Change: Why Nearly Half of SMBs Want to Ditch Cash and Checks
- Small Business Growth Monitor Q2 2025: From Headwinds to Hope on Main Street
- SMB Growth Monitor: How Firms Use and Choose Credit Cards
- Brewing Storm: Why 1 in 5 Smaller Businesses Without Financing Fear They May Not Survive Tariffs
- The Urban-Rural Economic Divide: How Location Affects SMBs’ Outlook
- The Customer Is Always Right: How SMBs Can Attract and Keep Customers
- A Good Year: Why SMBs Grew More Confident In 2024
- How SMBs’ Cash Flows Dictate Their Credit Options
- Community Banks Appeal to Small Businesses, But…
- More Than Half of SMBs Would Switch to an Integrated B2B Payment System
- Small Businesses That Mostly Sell Online Fend Off Big Retailers
- Small Town SMBs Are Confident Even Without Big City Profits
- SMBs’ Revenue Growth Linked to Their FIs’ Technological Capabilities
- New Report: SMBs Race to Critical Mass on AI Usage
- Main Street Small Business Growth Exceeds GDP for First Time in Two Years