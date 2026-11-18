When the Payout Becomes the Customer Experience
When the Payout Becomes the Experience
The moment customers receive their money can shape how they perceive the company sending it. The “Money Movement Tracker®,” a collaboration with U.S. Bank and Visa Direct, explores how Push to Card can improve payout experiences across earned wage access, higher education and travel, and how businesses can determine where it delivers the greatest value.
Inside the November Tracker
- Executive Perspective: U.S. Bank’s Anu Somani explains why the payout moment has become a competitive differentiator, with speed, accessibility and convenience shaping customer trust and loyalty.
- Case Studies: Examples spanning earned wage access, higher education and travel illustrate how Push to Card can address distinct recipient needs and payment challenges.
- Decision Guide: A practical four-question framework helps businesses determine where Push to Card makes sense by evaluating recipient needs, payout friction, payment choice and potential business value.