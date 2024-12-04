Pink’s Hot Dogs: A Hollywood Icon Embraces the Digital Age

Nestled at the corner of La Brea and Melrose in Los Angeles, Pink’s Hot Dogs is a beloved institution that has been serving up hot dogs and hamburgers since 1939.

From its humble beginnings as a $50 pushcart to its modern status as an iconic brand, Pink’s has become more than just a hot dog stand — it is a piece of Hollywood history. But what’s even more remarkable is how Pink’s became a staple in Hollywood during its Golden Age, attracting a multitude of stars.

“Pink’s today serves not only a cross section of Los Angeles, but tourists from around the world, but is particularly known for serving celebrities,” Richard Pink, one of the company’s second-generations owners, told PYMNTS.

This shift in customer base highlights how the company has evolved to meet the needs of a global audience, adapting its legacy while staying connected to its roots.

Evolving Beyond the Pushcart

What started as a modest operation serving 10-cent hot dogs quickly began to attract a loyal customer base, including those from Hollywood’s entertainment industry.

Fast forward to today and Pink’s Hot Dogs is embracing the digital landscape to further connect with customers. While the original pushcart was a simple, offline endeavor, the current company has integrated digital transformation in several key areas, from its online ordering options to engagement with customers on social media platforms. The use of online review sites, for example, has allowed Pink’s to remain responsive to customer feedback in real time.

“Customers provide feedback through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and other review sites,” Richard Pink said. “Customers’ responses are read every day. If there is a complaint, the management responds with an email directly to the customer, sometimes providing a gift certificate.” This open communication helps the business stay in tune with its customers’ preferences, while also enabling Pink’s to adapt and innovate.

Consumers use recommendations when making choices about where to eat and shop, according to PYMNTS data. In fact, in the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Connected Dining: Word of Mouth in the Digital Age,” data shows that online reviews do sway eaters with almost half of the 2,300 consumers surveyed more likely to order from a restaurant that has positive reviews while about a third would be less likely to order from a place with negative reviews.

In the digital age, customer feedback is more accessible than ever before, and Pink’s has embraced this change by using it to enhance the customer experience. Not only does the team respond quickly to complaints, but customer suggestions — like new combinations of toppings — are considered and sometimes even incorporated into the menu.

Hot Dog Cart to Hollywood Legacy

As the decades passed, Pink’s transformed from a small cart to a full-fledged establishment with indoor and outdoor seating for up to 80 guests. Even as the business expanded, the Pinks stayed true to their roots, maintaining the warm, welcoming atmosphere that had attracted so many customers over the years. Today, Pink’s serves more than 40 varieties of hot dogs and 12 different burgers.

Richard Pink said his parents, Paul and Betty Pink, who founded the company, could not have foreseen how their hot dog cart would evolve into the establishment it is today.

“Paul and Betty Pink did not foresee the amount of business that Pink’s currently has, as evidenced by lines on the weekends that may be one hour long,” he said. “Paul and Betty simply wanted to put food on the table for their two children.”

Pink’s blends tradition with innovation, ensuring its place in the digital landscape. With the help of digital tools like social media, online ordering, and customer feedback platforms, Pink’s has maintained its status while reaching new generations of customers.

Community Engagement, Digital Innovation

In line with its commitment to community engagement, Pink’s recently launched a special promotion celebrating 85 years of success.

“Pink’s wishes to thank Los Angeles for 85 years, and the best way to do it is by donating to charity 100% of the gross proceeds from the sale of 85-cent hot dogs with a minimum donation of $5,000 each night of the five-night celebration,” Richard Pink said. This initiative not only reflects Pink’s longstanding tradition of giving back but also highlights how the company uses both digital tools and in-person events to strengthen its bond with the community.

Looking Toward the Future

As Pink’s continues to grow, it is committed to leveraging both digital transformation and traditional values. “Pink’s would like to expand through licensing,” Richard Pink said. “We will continue serving at CityWalk and expect to open soon at the Los Angeles Zoo and at a movie theater in El Segundo. Pink’s likes to add a new menu item once a month to keep the menu interesting and see if a menu item clicks enough to justify a permanent placement on the menu.”

With 85 years in the books, Pink’s Hot Dogs just might be one of the longest-running shows in Hollywood history.