CES 2025: The Connected Economy Takes Center Stage With AI, Mobility and Wellness Tech

The biggest tech show in the world, CES 2025 next month in Las Vegas, is landing squarely on the connected economy next month with innovations expected in connected homes, digital health, and mobility leading the charge.

“AI [artificial intelligence] has to be one of the big headlines,” Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro said. “AI is affecting so many things from healthcare to drug delivery, so many other things as well. We’re seeing the actual uses of it.

“Digital health is going to be hot because that’s where you see a lot of the advantages of AI. And we’ll see apps for consumers and businesses as well, and a whole focus on wellness technologies.

“Mobility is very hot. It’s not only cars and electric cars, but we’ve also seen the connected vehicles.”

With more than 4,000 companies presenting across 2.5 million square feet of exhibition space, CES 2025 is set to be “an epic convergence of over 140,000 technology enthusiasts.”

In addition to AI, digital health will be another standout theme, with advancements in technology set to make healthcare more efficient and affordable. Industry leaders are introducing tech to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs, pointing toward a future where digital health tools play a critical role in personalized care.

The automotive sector will feature vehicle tech and advanced mobility, offering a glimpse into a future of smarter, more efficient transportation systems that promise to change the way people travel. Meanwhile, attendees can expect immersive experiences, including hands-on demos and interactive activations that highlight next-generation technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

Among the most exciting areas of development are those that intersect with healthcare and home management, where AI and smart devices promise to bring greater personalization, efficiency, and sustainability.

According to the CES agenda, here are the key trends to watch in 2025:

Digital Health

AI for Early Disease Detection and Health Analytics: AI will impact healthcare early disease detection and predictive analytics. Smart wearables and health devices will offer insights, monitoring everything from heart health to blood sugar levels, and providing real-time data to help prevent or manage health conditions.

Wearables for Health Monitoring: Beyond fitness tracking, wearables will assist with more comprehensive health management. Devices like smartwatches can monitor vital signs such as ECG, blood oxygen levels, and even blood glucose, offering users more control over their health.

Telemedicine and Remote Care: The expansion of telemedicine will offer greater access to healthcare, particularly in underserved areas. Remote care solutions will grow more sophisticated, supported by AI-driven diagnostics that make healthcare more efficient and accessible.

Personalized Healthcare: Personalized medicine will enable healthcare providers to create tailored treatment plans based on an individual’s genetic data and lifestyle.

Connected Home

AI-Powered Smart Homes: Smart home devices will learn users’ habits and preferences to make everyday life more seamless. AI will automate tasks like adjusting lighting, temperature and security settings, making homes more efficient and personalized.

Advanced Home Security: AI-powered security systems will extend beyond traditional cameras and motion sensors, incorporating facial recognition , biometric authentication , and real-time threat analysis to keep homes safe.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Smart devices can help reduce energy consumption. Meanwhile, integrated renewable energy solutions will help homeowners lower their carbon footprints.

Next-Gen Connectivity (5G and 6G): The rollout of 5G and the eventual introduction of 6G networks can enhance connectivity in the home, supporting the rise of IoT devices and allowing communication between appliances, wearables and other smart systems.

Tech