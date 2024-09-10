Human-I-T Aims to Redefine Digital Equity and Internet Access

Innovation is the key theme surrounding Human-I-T, which uses technology and resources to support underserved communities. One of the overarching missions for the Bell, California-based nonprofit company is to help communities in need of internet access, since 25% of American children don’t have internet access at home.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Gabe Middleton, co-founder and CEO of Human-I-T, talked about how Human-I-T’s initiatives impact the communities it serves. Consider the creation of the company’s first Digital Equity Center (DEC) in Detroit. Located on 7 Mile, this center serves as a hub for digital learning, offering low-cost devices, tech support and community networking opportunities.

“This center is not only a hub for digital learning, but also a vital part of the city’s tech infrastructure,” Middleton said. “Within the DEC, residents can take advantage of digital learning classes, purchase low-cost devices, receive tech support and connect with others who share similar interests. It has become a true community center, fostering networking and collaboration among Detroit residents.”

In addition to the DEC, Human-I-T has distributed 434,000 devices to underserved communities, provided low-cost internet access to more than 110,000 households, and conducted 11,500 digital learning classes.

According to Middleton, more than 100 million Americans have no access to technology, which “reflects social inequities in the modern world, and negatively impacts individuals, communities, and society at large.”

With technology, internet and digital learning, Middleton said, 83% of students report higher grades, 57% access social services, 50% connect with family, 47% access healthcare and 1 in 3 apply for jobs.

“These initiatives have collectively empowered individuals, bridged the digital divide, and created pathways to success for countless people across the country,” he said.

New Life for Donated Digital Devices

Discussing his company’s approach to addressing the digital divide, Middleton said. “We recognize that the life of technology doesn’t end when it’s broken or outdated. Through our platform, we refurbish donated tech, extending its lifecycle and providing it to communities that are often excluded from digital access.”

By refurbishing and redistributing this technology, Human-I-T repurposes these devices for new uses. A notable feature of Human-I-T’s website is its transparency regarding the Social Enterprise business model. The website outlines the entire process of handling unwanted technology — from donation and data sanitization to refurbishing, reselling and recycling.

“This transparency not only builds trust, but also demonstrates our commitment to digital equity, highlighting the tangible impact of our work at every step,” Middleton said.

Human-I-T’s platform provides essential technology and resources to underserved communities.

“Nearly every week, we distribute upwards of 1,000 laptops, totaling nearly 4,000 each month, to individuals and families who otherwise might not have access to these essential tools,” Middleton said. “Beyond providing devices, we offer comprehensive digital learning programs for all ages, ensuring that recipients have the knowledge and skills to make the most of their technology. Our commitment extends to lifetime tech support, ensuring that recipients can confidently use their devices over time. When internet access is a barrier, we step in to provide either free or low-cost internet, further enabling equitable access.”

In addition to helping close the digital divide, the company opens new opportunities for families and community members across the country, giving them access to information, education and resources that were previously out of reach.

“Human-I-T envisions a world in which all people are empowered with the tools, skills, and knowledge they need to leverage the power of digital platforms in their everyday lives, whatever their goals and dreams may be,” Middleton said.

To remain effective and relevant, Human-I-T stays abreast of technological trends.

“As new technology emerges, previous versions are often redirected to our warehouses, thanks to partnerships with cutting-edge organizations,” Middleton said. “These devices, still highly functional and often very advanced, are processed through our Social Enterprise business model, maximizing their impact and ensuring they contribute significantly to our mission of digital equity. This approach allows us to continuously offer innovative and relevant solutions to those we serve.”

Beyond its operations in California and expansion to Detroit with a full Digital Equity Center, Human-I-T has offices in New York and Washington, D.C., and gathers e-waste from all 50 states.

Human-I-T’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, as the company earned first place in the innovation category at last month’s 2024 Big Customer Awards presentation.

“There has been a clear rise in demand for technology and other digital equity resources since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Middleton said. “Year over year, Human-I-T consistently increases the number of people it serves by 50% to 100%. As more families seek out cost-saving alternatives to manage their daily expenses, Human-I-T is proud to offer affordable, high-quality devices that empower people to thrive in today’s digital world.”