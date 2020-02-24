Today In Data

New Approaches To Retail’s Last Mile And The Circular Economy

New Approaches To Retail’s Last Mile And The Circular Economy

The fact that the last mile is the hardest mile has become something of a truism in online shopping. Bond, however, aims to help even the smallest online brands improve their logistical offerings by allowing them to deliver products and accept returns. And in fashion retail, Gap Inc. is teaming with thredUP to allow shoppers to exchange their secondhand clothes for a shopping credit as they support the circular economy. All this, Today in Data.

Data: 

56 million: Number of women who bought secondhand products in 2018.

30: Approximate number of retailers in New York for which Bond manages post-purchase logistics.

$15 million: Amount of funding Bond landed in a recent investment round led by Lightspeed Ventures.

6: Number of additional nano distribution centers Bond plans to open in the NY metro area by March.

2: Number of additional cities Bond plans to expand into by the third quarter of 2020.

