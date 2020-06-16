The Rise Of Digital Commerce Amid The Pandemic

Retailers are aiming to play catch-up with shoppers by moving resources from brick-and-mortar and stacking them against digital technology and abilities. In eCommerce, Adobe’s Digital Economy Index for May indicates that holiday season spending levels are occurring with a mobile commerce emphasis. And “webrooming,” the practice of consumers using websites to comparison shop for physical retail, is coming for an encore. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$142.5 billion: Amount spent online during November and December 2019.

74%: Proportion of U.S. and U.K. consumers who webroom, mostly for electronics, clothing and household items.

52%: Share of consumers who shifted to digital grocery shopping and say they won’t go back to their old ways of shopping.

10%: Percentage by which products purchased through smartphones increased in May compared to pre-pandemic levels.

$4.67: Average cost per thousand impressions (CPM) in the United States from March 2018 to February 2020.