Travel Payments

Rural Properties See Surge In Airbnb Bookings

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

As U.S. vacationers look to get away for a while, they’re increasingly turning to rural Airbnb listings where they won’t be as at risk of catching the coronavirus, CNBC reported.

The shift comes as urban Airbnb venues and traditional hotels are suffering as people try to stay away from the virus. Airbnb has suffered this year, too, with its initial public offering (IPO) not going as planned amid mass layoffs.

But the rural vacation homes, according to CNBC, have been thriving. In June, hosts in rural America earned over $200 million total, a 25 percent year-over-year increase.

Airbnb said more than $9 out of every $10 a host earned was for rentals outside of the top U.S. cities by population. Rural hosts are emphasizing that their WiFi can withstand the need, having fielded requests from guests looking to work remotely while away from home. Groups have been larger, with some hosts noticing more large groups of mid-20s friends looking to escape.

In addition, people are looking to get away for longer, with the average stay length from January to June of this year increasing to 4.27 days — an 18 percent increase, CNBC reported citing data from AllTheRooms. In April, when shutdowns were in effect all over the country, the average stay was 7.43 days.

Joseph DiTomaso, CEO of AllTheRooms, said it “really looks like individuals and families [are] choosing to get away from densely populated areas and wait out the virus,” CNBC reported.

Domestic travel overall has also been big since the pandemic hit, without the option for plane- or cruise-related travel due to the virus. PYMNTS reported that bookings in general in the U.S. were up in May this year for Airbnb and other companies like Expedia.

Total summer travel is expected to be down though with AAA estimating around 700 million fewer trips from July to September this year, equating to a 15 percent year-over-year decline.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.3K
Amazon

NY Joins Other States In Amazon Antitrust Probe

2.9K
B2B Payments

JPMC: Why Working-Capital Trade Finance Is On The Rise

BBVA On Google, Digital And The ‘Everyday App’
2.7K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA On Google, Digital Banking And The Rise Of The ‘Everyday App’

2.7K
Digital-First Banking

What Digital Banks Are Doing Right

2.6K
Authentication

Report: Skillz Takes Bowling Online — And Strikes Out Bad Actors

2.4K
Investments

Japan’s Payments Firm Hey Nets Series E Funding Led By Bain Capital

2.4K
B2B Payments

How A Pandemic Will Shape Buyer-Supplier Contracts Into The Future

2.1K
Security & Fraud

Fiserv: Merchants And The Need For Multilayered Security In A Digital-First World

2.1K
Subscription Commerce

Startup Handpicked Fashion Is Dressed For Subscription Success

2.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Barrons: Online Lender Kabbage Shopping For Buyers

1.9K
Digital Payments

Coinstar CEO On The Ongoing Journey To Digitize Cash (And Turn It Into Crypto)

PPP Won’t Fill Main Street SMBs’ Cash Gap
1.8K
SMBs

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Global SMBs Get Back To Business Optimistic About The Future

1.7K
News

Today In Payments: Apple Purchases Mobeewave; Trump Encourages Microsoft To Buy All Of TikTok

Grab Launches Microinvestments, Loans, BNPL
1.7K
financial apps

Grab Launches Microinvestment Solution, Consumer Loans, BNPL Plans

Yotpo Gets $75M To Help Brands Capture Digital
1.6K
Retail

Yotpo Gets $75M To Help Brands Capture The Digital Shift