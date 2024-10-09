Amazon Pharmacy to Expand Same-Day Delivery to 20 More Cities

Amazon Pharmacy plans to open pharmacies and offer same-day delivery of prescription medications in 20 more U.S. cities in 2025.

This move will more than double the number of cities in which the company offers this service and will make same-day delivery of medications available to 45% of the U.S. population by the end of 2025, Amazon said in a Wednesday (Oct. 9) press release.

As of Aug. 1, Amazon Pharmacy was offering same-day delivery of medications in eight cities, including Los Angeles and New York, and planned to expand to more than a dozen cities by the end of 2024, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said during the company’s Aug. 1 earnings call.

New pharmacies will be launched in Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Diego, according to the Wednesday press release. Additional cities will be announced in the coming months.

“At Amazon, we’re using our world-class delivery capabilities to get medicine to patients within hours of being prescribed,” Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy, said in the release.

Amazon Pharmacy is a digital-first pharmacy that was launched in 2020 and offers 24/7 access to a pharmacist and a simple ordering experience, already delivers medications to customers in two days or less, on average, per the release.

As it expands, Amazon Pharmacy will position “modular” pharmacies of varying sizes, depending on each community’s needs, within larger Amazon Same-Day Delivery sites, according to the release.

With these pharmacies integrated into the company’s wider network, Amazon clinical teams manage the prescription review and packaging process, while the company’s delivery network and logistics capabilities support rapid delivery, per the release.

“Amazon Pharmacy is integrating technology to modernize pharmacy while maintaining high-touch clinical care,” John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said in the release.

The company’s fast delivery of medications receives positive feedback from customers and physicians, Hannah McClellan, vice president of operations, product and technology at Amazon Pharmacy, said in the release.

“Our data shows that when customers learn they can get their medications quickly, they are more likely to order them,” McClellan said.

Amazon Pharmacy offers a streamlined way to manage prescriptions via its website and app, PYMNTS reported in August. Users can search for medications, create profiles and transfer prescriptions while viewing details such as cash prices, prescription requirements and eligibility for free Prime shipping.

“Customers love the customer experience of Amazon Pharmacy,” Jassy said during the Aug. 1 earnings call.