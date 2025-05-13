Mobile-First Playbook: Two in Three UAE Shoppers Use Their Phone for Retail Purchases

Consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are mobile shopping leaders. They rank first in mobile shopping among the eight countries surveyed in PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research: Just over 2 in 3 made their most recent retail purchase using a mobile device. What’s more, the typical UAE consumer window shops from their mobile device 17 days per month, well above the global average.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research finds that consumers here also have the strongest preference globally for remote shopping or ordering online for home delivery. They are a little less keen on in-store pickup, but also shop that way at above-average rates.

UAE merchants must embrace the mobile-first era to stay competitive. One crucial area for improvement is to offer cross-channel shopping, which allows consumers to connect their in-store and online experiences and access the same rich digital features across devices. While most UAE shoppers want to use cross-channel capability, only 56% of merchants in the country currently offer it.

Inside “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition”:

The current state of play for mobile-first shopping in the UAE

How the country stacks up against other key markets in mobile-first adoption

What UAE consumers value most in their payment experience

How frequently UAE shoppers browse and buy using their phones

Checkout and authentication features that merchants should offer

The gap in cross-channel shopping between consumer interest and merchant offerings

Mobile phones have become the most important gateway for reaching UAE shoppers. This report includes crucial information for merchants to succeed in the mobile-first era, whether they currently focus on online or physical channels.

About the Report

“The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: UAE Edition” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence conducted the research and produced the report. It draws on insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from Oct. 17 to Dec. 9, 2024. This report examines the growing role mobile devices play in UAE consumer behavior across physical and digital shopping channels.