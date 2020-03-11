Apple Reportedly Developing Fitness Video App

Apple is rumored to be working on a fitness app for the iPhone and Apple Watch that will offer guided workouts, according to a report by CNBC.

The project is codenamed “Seymour” and is being spearheaded by well-known fitness instructor and author Jay Blahnik, who joined Apple in 2013.

The app is going to launch in iOS 14 and with the next Apple Watch update. New initiatives by Apple are usually announced in June before they are released in September.

The company has had its own way of handling the tech fitness boom, heralded by companies like Fitbit. Instead of 10,000 daily steps, which can be a difficult goal to attain, Apple has pushed the idea of “closing rings.” The rings are attainable goals that a person can achieve.

The app could potentially be helpful for people who don’t necessarily have a workout habit, or who want to work out when they aren’t at home or don’t have access to a gym.

There will be a wide variety of workout options, like yoga, cycling and strength training.

Apple Watch has always been geared toward fitness, as it has a heart rate monitor and step counter built in. The move illustrates Apple’s continued push into the healthcare field.

It’s also a move to compete with other home fitness companies, like Peloton, which has its own workout videos to go along with its equipment.

Apple’s current health tracking features are different because they don’t have a subscription fee, and that’s been a selling point for the company.

Last month, Apple and Johnson & Johnson unveiled a new Heartline study to find out if the Apple Watch can detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) early and cut down on stroke risk.

“The Heartline Study is a nationwide, randomized, controlled, app-based, virtual research study sponsored by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a member of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.” Johnson & Johnson said in its announcement of the study. “The team worked with Apple to jointly design the research study and the Heartline Study app.”