Apple Brings Satellite Texting to Its Smartwatches

Apple is looking to expand the texting capabilities of its smartwatches by enabling users to send texts through a satellite connection in 2025.

This means that users can communicate with others even when they lack cellular or WiFi connection, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 10) Bloomberg report, which noted that the feature aims to attract hikers and health-conscious consumers.

The capability will be enabled by Globalstar’s fleet of satellites, Bloomberg reported, adding that the Apple Watch Ultra would be the first mainstream smartwatch offering satellite abilities.

Additionally, Apple is also working on a blood pressure monitor tool for the watches, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. The feature may be introduced as soon as next year, but plans for a similar function have been delayed in the past.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple plans to switch to MediaTek as a supplier for cellular modems in its Apple Watches, a pivot away from reliance on Intel, its previous supplier.

Apple’s bid to reinvigorate its wearables market with new features comes as the Big Tech firm has been falling behind in the smartphone industry.

As PYMNTS reported in November, 2024 saw the recovery of the smartphone market following two years of steep declines. However, Apple’s iPhones played a small part in that recovery compared to rival Android phones, according to data from the IDC.

According to the IDC’s report, Android phones saw a 7.6% growth this year in Asia (excluding Japan and China), Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, particularly among their lower-end devices. This growth was crucial to the overall 6.2% increase. In contrast, Apple’s iPhones are expected to climb only 0.4% for the year.

“Despite record breaking performance in emerging markets like India, Apple faces challenges in large markets like China, U.S. and Europe,” the report said. “Looking ahead to 2025, the tides will turn as iOS is expected to grow by 3.1% year over year, outpacing Android’s forecasted 1.7% growth over the same period.”

In addition, the IDC said it expects growth to slow to single digits from next year and beyond, due to increasing smartphone penetration, longer refresh cycles and a fast-growing market for used phones.