The Wild World of Post-Grad Side Hustles

The hallowed halls of academia are launchpads, or so the brochures promised. Capstone projects defended, futures forged and a shiny new degree clutched in a hopeful hand. But for a growing number of recent college graduates, that launchpad feels less like a step toward the corner office and more like a plank over a shark tank of accumulating student loan interest. The entry-level salaries, often more “entry-level ramen-noodle” than “entry-level fine-dining,” aren’t cutting it against the relentless tide of monthly payments. The result? A booming, occasionally bewildering, market for the bizarre side hustle.

Forget the predictable weekend gig, waiting tables or driving for a rideshare. Those are the quaint, almost nostalgic, side hustles of yesteryear’s less indebted graduates. For a brave and financially motivated few, today’s reality involves venturing into income-generating territory that would make your career counselor weep and your ancestors question their investment in your education.

We’re talking about the kind of gigs that spark bewildered dinner party conversations and fuel whispered legends on online forums dedicated to the art of the unconventional income stream. Picture this: a summa cum laude philosophy major, fluent in existentialism and critical theory, now professionally queuing for limited-edition sneakers outside a SoHo pop-up shop. His deep thoughts on the absurdity of consumerism are now silently contemplating the resale value of rare footwear, all to chip away at that five-figure debt. It’s a performance art piece on late-stage capitalism, funded by Sallie Mae.

Believe it or not, that side hustle exists. And as campuses empty for the summer, we thought we’d share some of the more unusual gig economy gigs. These aren’t just isolated incidents; they’re symptomatic of a larger economic reality where the cost of entry into the professional world often comes with a multi-decade financial anchor. The traditional pathways to financial stability are impeded by loan payments that can rival rent in major cities. This forces a generation of bright, educated individuals to get creative, to look beyond the conventional, and sometimes, to embrace the wonderfully, woefully bizarre.

Among them:

Professional Sneaker Queuer: This is a real phenomenon, often part of the sneaker resale market. People are paid to wait in line for highly anticipated sneaker releases to purchase shoes that can then be resold for a profit. This is a legitimate, albeit niche, way to earn money, and the demand exists due to the profitability of the resale market. There are other jobs, too, if waiting for sneakers doesn't fit.

Pet Food Taste Tester: Believe it or not, this is a genuine occupation in the pet food industry. Companies employ individuals to taste test pet food to ensure quality, consistency and palatability (for the pets, of course, though humans do the initial testing). While a full-time job might require a food science background, freelance or part-time opportunities could exist.

Professional Cuddler: This is a real service that has gained some traction in recent years. Professional cuddlers offer platonic physical touch to clients who may be experiencing loneliness or a lack of physical affection. Services are strictly non-sexual and focus on providing comfort and human connection.

Professional Mermaid: Yes, this is also a real way to earn money, particularly in areas with tourism or a demand for unique entertainment. Professional mermaids (or mermen) perform at aquariums, parties, events, and even offer swimming lessons. This side hustle requires strong swimming skills, breath-holding ability and often a custom-made tail.

Professional Mourner: That is, get paid to pretend to be someone's relative. While less structured than other examples, there are anecdotal accounts and niche services related to these concepts. Hiring people to act as guests at events or to add to the number of mourners at a funeral has been practiced in various cultures throughout history and in some specific contexts today. However, it's not a mainstream job market. The "fake cousin" scenario leans more into creative problem-solving for social situations. Still, the underlying idea of being paid for a performative role isn't entirely fictional in the gig economy.

Professional Fortnite Coach: eSports and competitive gaming have created a market for coaching in popular games like Fortnite. Skilled players can offer coaching services to individuals looking to improve their gameplay, charging hourly rates for lessons and tips.

Human Billboard:This is one of the more established "bizarre" side hustles. People are paid to wear or hold advertisements in public spaces to attract attention to a business or event. It's a low-barrier-to-entry gig that primarily requires standing or walking for extended periods.




