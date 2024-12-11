Apple Marries Siri to ChatGPT in Latest AI Update

ChatGPT, meet Siri. Siri, meet ChatGPT.

Apple integrated its voice assistant, standard with its iPhone and other devices, with OpenAI’s artificial intelligence, part of a series of updates announced by the tech giant in a Wednesday (Dec. 11) press release.

“Apple is enabling ChatGPT access in Siri and Writing Tools experiences within iOS, iPadOS and macOS, allowing users to access its expertise — as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities — without needing to jump between applications,” the release said. “With the ChatGPT integration, Siri can suggest a user access ChatGPT for certain requests, and Siri can provide the response directly.”

With Compose, users can ask ChatGPT to produce content for whatever they are writing about from the systemwide Writing Tools. They can also use ChatGPT’s image-generation capabilities to add images to their written content, according to the release.

Users can also choose whether to allow ChatGPT integration, and they have control of when to use it and what information is shared with it, per the release.

The updates follow October’s rollout of Apple Intelligence, its AI offering. Industry experts argue the company’s embrace of the technology could reshape how people shop, while also challenging the idea that Apple has fallen behind in the AI race.

“Apple may be late to the AI surge compared to Google and Amazon, which have been adding AI to products for years,” The Big Phone Store CEO Steven Athwal told PYMNTS. “But Apple has always been about timing and refinement. While others rushed to put out the latest in AI tech, Apple focused on privacy, security and user experience.”

“Apple isn’t just upgrading Siri — it’s redefining the retail experience,” added Kaveh Vahdat, founder of AI marketing firm RiseOpp. “Imagine AI-powered shopping where Siri becomes a real-time stylist, inventory checker and payment assistant, all wrapped in Apple’s signature privacy shield.”

Meanwhile, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “How Consumers Want to Live in the Voice Economy” found that AI advances are setting the stage for voice assistants that can carry out more complex tasks. Only 7.8% of consumers think voice technology is as smart and reliable as a real person.

