Study Finds Instant Payments Strengthen Vendor Relationships in 5 Key Industries

With large U.S. enterprises facing demands from vendors, suppliers and contractors to make immediate payments, having ways to disburse funds instantly has become a strategic priority. The ability to execute nonrecurring, or ad hoc, payments immediately is rapidly evolving into a vital tool, particularly for nurturing vendor relationships. The urgency of these payment demands, whether for services rendered or goods delivered, is fueling a preference for instant methods.

Twenty percent of all enterprises need to send a large share of ad hoc payments to the receiver urgently, a demand pronounced in certain industries. For example, a many companies in the gig economy report a need to disburse a large share of their ad hoc payments speedily. The motivation to deploy instant payments in such scenarios extends beyond efficiency; it is also rooted in the need to avert disruptions, guarantee timely service or delivery and, crucially, strengthen and safeguard vendor relationships.

These are some of the findings explored in “Instant Payments: A Strategic Tool for Vendor Relationships and Urgent Transactions,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments collaboration. This report is based on a survey of 200 enterprises generating at least $50 million in annual revenue across the United States between Jan. 13, 2025, and Feb. 4, 2025. It examines those senders’ use of instant payments to make ad hoc disbursements to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The report focuses on the following industry segments: hospitality, gaming, trucking/transportation, gig economy and property management.

The report shows how enterprises with high urgent payment needs are more likely to use instant payments. Featuring 11 charts of data detailing the growing need to send funds urgently, this study explores enterprise senders’ willingness to pay a fee for that option. The report provides insight into how senders use instant pay to avert disruptions, guarantee timely service or delivery and safeguard vendor relationships. Download the report to learn more.