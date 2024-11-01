Apple Plans December ChatGPT Integration

Apple outlined its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy during Thursday’s earnings call, announcing December plans for ChatGPT integration and expanded language support for its recently launched Apple Intelligence system. The company reported $94.9 billion in quarterly revenue.

The announcements follow Monday’s release of Apple Intelligence, which introduced AI-powered writing tools and photo features. CEO Tim Cook said additional capabilities coming in December will include “more powerful writing tools, a new Visual Intelligence experience” and ChatGPT integration, first in U.S. English and later expanding to other English-speaking markets, including the U.K., Australia and Canada.

“These features have already been provided to developers and we’re getting great feedback,” Cook said during the call for the fiscal fourth quarter ending Sept. 28. The planned ChatGPT integration marks an unusual move for Apple, representing its first major partnership with a third-party AI provider.

The company also announced its M4 chip series, which includes enhanced AI processing capabilities. “From blazing fast performance to Apple’s most advanced neural engine yet, our latest chips can easily tackle incredibly complex workflows,” Cook said.

Addressing privacy concerns, Apple introduced what Cook called “Private Cloud Compute,” which extends the company’s privacy features into cloud computing. According to the company, the system combines AI models with personal context while aiming to maintain user privacy.

The Vision Pro headset, launched in February, has attracted more than 2,500 native spatial apps and 1.5 million compatible apps for visionOS 2, the company said. On the call, Apple announced plans to expand Vision Pro availability to Korea and the UAE.

By the Numbers

Quarterly results showed iPhone revenue of $46.2 billion, up from $43.8 billion year over year, while services revenue grew to $25 billion from $22.3 billion in the same period. The company reported revenue records in several regions, including the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

“We set September quarter segment revenue records in a large number of countries, including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, France, the U.K., Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” Cook said. The company also reported strong performance in India.

The earnings call marked CFO Luca Maestri’s final appearance before moving to a new role within Apple after 10 years in the position. Cook introduced Kevan Parekh as the incoming CFO.

The December AI feature rollout represents Apple’s latest attempt to compete in AI, where competitors like Microsoft, Google and OpenAI have already established a presence. The addition of ChatGPT functionality suggests Apple may be shifting from its traditionally independent approach to AI development as the technology sector continues to evolve.