Apple Yields to EU Demands on Music Streaming

Now, Apple says music apps can link to developer websites and inform users of other ways to purchase subscriptions. The announcement came after the company was hit with a record $1.9 billion fine from European regulators who accused Apple of “abusive behavior.”

However, the Bloomberg report noted that Apple still plans to charge a commission of as much as 27% on app sales made on a developers’ webpage, once a user has clicked on an external link from the app and makes a purchase within seven days.

PYMNTS has contacted Apple for comment but has not yet gotten a response.

The European Commission in March ordered Apple to do away with the “abusive” terms in its contracts with developers while also giving the company its record fine. The case stemmed from a complaint by Spotify, which said it was forced to increase subscription fees to offset the cost of doing business with Apple.