Eclipse Spotlights a Revenue Opportunity for Travel Sector

Airbnb says its listings on the path of totality — where people will be able to see the sun’s corona — have seen occupancy levels jump to nearly 90%.

Occupancy for all active rental listings across the path in the United States, Canada and Mexico was at 92.4% for the evening of April 7, a sharp rise from about 30% a few days prior, according to travel data company AirDNA.

“It is a nice bump in demand in a relatively slow period of the year. Typically April isn’t a high point for short-term rental demand,” said Jamie Lane, chief economist at AirDNA.