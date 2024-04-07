CFPB Late Fee Lawsuit Gets Sent Back to Texas

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled Friday (April 5) that the suit will be heard in Fort Worth, reversing an earlier decision by federal Judge Mark Pittman moving the case to Washington, D.C.

Pittman had ruled late last month that the plaintiffs had no cause to have their case heard in Texas, as the CFPB, three of the plaintiffs and eight of the attorneys involved all have ties to D.C., while just one plaintiff lives in Fort Worth.

“Under plaintiffs’ theory, there isn’t a city in the country where venue would not lie, as every city has customers who may potentially be impacted by the rule,” Pittman wrote, per a report by Reuters. “Venue is not a continental breakfast; you cannot pick and choose on a plaintiffs’ whim where and how a lawsuit is filed.”