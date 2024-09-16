Is Spatial AI the Next Frontier in Machine Learning Development?

Spatial artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that allows machines to understand and interact with 3D environments, is gaining traction in the AI industry.

World Labs, a new startup founded by AI researcher Fei-Fei Li and a team of computer vision experts, has raised over $230 million to develop AI models with spatial intelligence capabilities. This investment signals a potential shift in AI development priorities.

Quest for 3D Understanding

While recent advancements have primarily focused on language processing and 2D image generation, World Labs is betting on the importance of AI systems that can comprehend and reason about objects, spaces and interactions in three dimensions and over time. The company argues that this approach is crucial for advancing AI beyond its limitations and enabling more sophisticated real-world applications.

“We aim to lift AI models from the 2D plane of pixels to full 3D worlds — both virtual and real — endowing them with spatial intelligence as rich as our own,” World Labs stated on its website.

World Labs plans to develop large world models (LWMs). These AI systems are designed to perceive, generate and interact with 3D environments, going beyond the capabilities of current image and video generation models.

The company will initially focus on creating and editing virtual spaces with physics, semantics and control. This technology could enable artists, designers, developers and engineers to develop more complex and interactive digital environments. The company highlighted potential applications in fields ranging from entertainment to urban planning.

Backing From Tech Giants

The funding round was led by venture capital firms and included investments from several tech industry leaders. Martin Casado and Sarah Wang of Andreessen Horowitz, Scott Sandell of NEA, and Jordan Jacobs of Radical Ventures spearheaded the investment.

Individual investors include Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Google’s Jeff Dean and Geoffrey Hinton, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Corporate investors Adobe Ventures, AMD Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and Nvidia’s venture arm NVentures also participated in the round.

This diverse group of backers suggests broad interest in the potential applications of spatially intelligent AI in various tech industry sectors.

World Labs’ founding team brings together AI, computer vision and graphics expertise. Alongside Li, Justin Johnson, Christoph Lassner, and Ben Mildenhall, each recognized for their work in these fields, co-founded the company.

The company frames its mission within the broader context of technological progress. “We view it not as singularly unique but instead as part of the continuous progress of technology, continuing humanity’s centuries-old quest to empower people with increasingly sophisticated tools,” World Labs wrote.

World Labs plans to expand its focus beyond virtual environments. The company indicated it expects to train more powerful models applicable to various domains, working in tandem with human users.

The development of spatial AI could have implications for numerous fields. In architecture, it might enable more sophisticated virtual prototyping of buildings. For robotics, it could improve machines’ ability to navigate and interact with physical spaces. In entertainment, it might lead to more immersive and interactive virtual reality experiences.

Observers say spatial AI is transforming industries by integrating geographic data with AI for improved decision making and operational efficiency. By leveraging real-time data, spatial AI can predict traffic patterns, optimize logistics and enhance resource allocation.

For example, ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft use it to analyze vehicle density and streamline customer pickups. In logistics, spatial AI enables more accurate location tracking, reducing delivery times. “Spatial AI will significantly improve planning, resource allocation, and decision-making,” according to the Survey Group.

