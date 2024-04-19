This Week in AI: Proposed Federal Oversight, Cybersecurity, Gaming Development

This week in artificial intelligence (AI) news, Sen. Mitt Romney’s initiative for greater federal oversight of AI faces challenges, game developer RiseAngle is harnessing AI to refine its workflows and the NSA warns of AI cybersecurity threats.

Experts Cite Challenges in Proposed Federal Oversight of AI

Senator Mitt Romney’s proposal for increased federal supervision of artificial intelligence (AI) is encountering obstacles. Experts highlight the challenges posed by the technology’s swift evolution and diverse uses, making effective regulation difficult.

Observers acknowledge AI’s potential dangers but point to the complexity of determining which systems require stringent oversight. They advocate for a balanced approach that promotes technological innovation while managing risks.

Daniel Christman, co-founder of AI cybersecurity firm Cranium, emphasized the vulnerability of existing protections for large language models (LLMs). “Red teams and malicious actors have repeatedly exploited these vulnerabilities, leading to the creation and dissemination of threats to safety and security,” Christman said in an interview with PYMNTS. He cited instances of LLMs being manipulated to produce instructions for making dangerous devices.

At present, the United States has minimal federal laws directly targeting AI. Conversely, the European Parliament recently enacted the Artificial Intelligence Act, establishing the first comprehensive legal framework globally for AI. This act introduces consistent EU regulations on data quality, transparency, human oversight and accountability.

RiseAngle Utilizes AI to Enhance Game Development Efficiency

Game developer RiseAngle is now utilizing artificial intelligence to streamline and improve its creative processes, aligning with the increasing trend of studios incorporating AI into game design.

RiseAngle recently launched its AI Game Creator suite, a collection of tools designed to simplify game development using AI. Its AI Match 3 Game Creator enables users to craft customized games quickly without needing significant technical expertise or resources.

Kaveh Vahdat, founder of RiseAngle, told PYMNTS: “Our long-term objective is to demystify the intricate process of game development, allowing anyone to craft unique, personalized games effortlessly. While there are less than 20 million game creators, we aim to empower 3 billion gamers to transition into game creators.”

The gaming sector is thriving, with revenue in 2023 reaching $184 billion. Despite the annual release of hundreds of new game titles, game development cost remains high. Projected budgets for major games are expected to exceed $200 million soon, a significant increase from the $50 million to $150 million range of the previous generation and $60 million in 2014.

RiseAngle is among several firms leveraging generative AI to facilitate game development. Similarly, as PYMNTS has reported, Jabali has employed advanced generative AI technologies, including renowned open-source models and proprietary solutions, to aid content creation in video games. It also leverages established cloud computing and gaming technologies to power its AI-driven game engine.

NSA Highlights AI Cybersecurity Threats

The National Security Agency (NSA) has warned about the cybersecurity vulnerabilities associated with artificial intelligence (AI) systems and new guidelines to assist businesses in enhancing their AI security measures.

With AI becoming a more integral part of business operations, experts caution that these systems are increasingly susceptible to cyberattacks. The NSA’s Cybersecurity Information Sheet sheds light on the unique security challenges posed by AI and outlines strategies for businesses to bolster their defenses.

“AI offers unprecedented opportunities but also opens doors for malicious activities,” NSA Cybersecurity Director Dave Luber said in a Monday (April 15) news release. “The NSA is well-equipped to provide cybersecurity advice, AI expertise, and in-depth threat analysis.”

The report recommends that organizations employing AI systems implement robust security protocols to protect sensitive information and prevent misuse. Essential security measures suggested include regular compromise assessments, fortifying IT deployment environments, implementing stringent access controls, enhancing logging and monitoring and restricting access to model weights.

Jon Clay, vice president of Threat Intelligence at cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, expressed concerns to PYMNTS, saying, “AI, with its complexity and capacity to handle vast data volumes, is inherently susceptible to hacking. Like any software, AI systems may contain exploitable vulnerabilities.”

AI-Driven Applications Enhance Team Coordination

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, already engaging users in conversation, are now poised to make teamwork easier. Snap, introduced by Swit Technologies, is part of a new wave of collaboration tools leveraging generative AI to optimize project management, communication and workflows. These tools incorporate features like meeting schedulers, real-time document collaboration, virtual assistants and adaptive workflow management systems.

“AI is particularly effective at accelerating or automating aspects of collaboration that are often laborious or error-prone,” Darrin Murriner, CEO of Cloverleaf.me, told PYMNTS. This includes enhancing document collaboration, content creation, communication and information aggregation.

A PYMNTS report from last year looked at how generative AI technologies, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, could boost productivity. Although there may be implications for job roles, Jordan Zaslav, chief operations officer at Axios HQ, is optimistic about AI’s potential to improve collaborative efforts.