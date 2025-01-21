Report: OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle to Announce AI Infrastructure Joint Venture

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to announce private sector investment of up to $500 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The investment will come from OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle, which are planning a joint venture called Stargate, CBS reported Tuesday (Jan. 21).

Executives from the three companies — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Oracle Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison — are expected at the White House Tuesday afternoon and are expected to announce the plan then, according to the report.

The companies are expected to make an initial commitment of $100 billion and to add a total of up to $500 billion over the next four years, the report said.

Stargate’s first project will be a data center in Texas, followed by developments in other states, per the report.

Trump is expected to loosen or repeal the previous administration’s AI regulations, PYMNTS reported Monday (Jan. 20).

His pick for America’s cryptocurrency/AI czar, Craft Ventures founder and “PayPal Mafia” member David Sacks, is known to have a technology-friendly attitude and a long track recordof doubts about government regulation.

OpenAI published what it calls its “economic blueprint” for AI on Jan. 13, saying the United States must “win on AI.”

“Today, while some countries sideline AI and its economic potential, the U.S. government can pave the road for its AI industry to continue the country’s global leadership in innovation while protecting national security,” Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a forward to the document.

Altman said in November that a dearth of computing capacity was hindering OpenAI’s product rollouts.

“All of these models have gotten quite complex,” Altman wrote in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session when asked why the company’s next AI models were taking so long. “We also face a lot of limitations and hard decisions about [how] we allocated compute towards many great ideas.”

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Jan. 7 that it plans to invest at least $11 billion in Georgia to expand infrastructure to support cloud computing and AI technologies.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in October that pushing ahead with AI will be tied to “serious infrastructure.”