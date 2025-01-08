New Payment Processing Module for Treasury4 Platform Unveiled

To keep their organizations competitive, treasury teams need a unified source for payment management to efficiently manage financial operations, reduce costs, and mitigate errors and fraud.

In a press release Wednesday (Jan. 8), FinTech company Treasury4 announced the launch of Payments4, a module for its software platform for treasury and finance practitioners designed to consolidate payment activities and help with cash and forecast management.

The release said the Payments4 module’s centralized platform can manage various payment types, including domestic and international wire transfers and complex, cross-border transactions. It also integrates with real-time cash position data to assist treasury teams in managing liquidity, the release said.

The module is designed to address common challenges faced by treasury and finance departments, such as manual data entry (Payments4 features recurring payment templates), unauthorized payments, and lack of visibility into payment statuses and cash flow.

According to the release, some of the key features of Payments4 include:

Automated workflows: Payment processing can be streamlined with automated rules and approvals.

Enhanced security: This includes multifactor authentication and customizable approval tiers to mitigate risk.

Improved visibility: The module offers real-time visibility of funds in transit and detailed transaction histories for increased transparency to support sound decision-making.

Integration capabilities: Through API integrations, the module connects with various banking systems for seamless data exchange, allowing users to stay informed about payment status.

Customizable reporting and analytics tools: Different companies have different priorities.

“Payments4 represents a significant leap forward in how treasury teams handle high-value corporate payments, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making capabilities,” Treasury4 Co-Founder and CEO Steve Helmbrecht said in the release. “By automating workflows and providing full payment visibility, we enable organizations to operate with greater efficiency and security. Treasury4 is thrilled to now offer Payments4, enabling treasury teams worldwide to modernize their payment operations.”

Treasury and finance teams from all sizes of businesses are looking for ways to streamline the accounts payable and accounts receivable processes. In fact, PYMNTS Intelligence data shows modernizing payments continues to be on the radar for most businesses.