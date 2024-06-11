Apple Pay to Offer Access to Affirm BNPL Loans

Apple Pay users in the United States will be able to apply for buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans through Affirm during checkout.

This is one of several new features that will be added to Apple Pay in the fall, Apple said in a Tuesday (June 11) press release.

“Apple Pay introduces even more flexibility and choice for users when they check out online and in-app,” the company said in the release. “Users can view and redeem rewards and access installment loan offerings from eligible credit or debit cards when making a purchase online or in-app with iPhone and iPad. These features will be available for any Apple Pay-enabled bank or issuer to integrate in supported markets.”

Apple’s rollout of the ability to redeem rewards for a purchase with Apple Pay will begin in the United States, according to the release. It will be available with Discover, Synchrony and across Apple Pay issuers with Fiserv.

The rollout of the ability to access installments from credit and debit cards with Apple Pay will start in four countries, per the release. It will be offered in Australia with ANZ; Spain with CaixaBank; the United Kingdom with HSBC and Monzo; and the U.S. with Citi, Synchrony and issuers with Fiserv.

The features will be added this fall with Apple’s release of new versions of its operating systems, including iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, the release said.

Affirm disclosed the new offering in a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying: “Affirm does not expect this partnership to have a material impact on revenue or gross merchandise volume in fiscal year 2025.”

PYMNTS Intelligence found that Apple Pay has overtaken PayPal as consumers’ favorite in-store mobile wallet. As of the second quarter, roughly 6% of consumers made their last retail purchase using Apple Pay, while 4% used PayPal.

Apple also announced Tuesday that the iOS 18 iPhone update will include a new way for users to transfer funds, dubbed “Tap to Cash.”

“With Tap to Cash, users can send and receive Apple Cash by simply holding two iPhone devices together,” the company explained.

