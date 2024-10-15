EBANX Enables Merchants to Prepare for Pix Recurring Payments

EBANX has enabled merchants to use its payment services to prepare to integrate the upcoming recurring transaction capability of Brazil’s Pix, Pix Automático (Automatic Pix).

With technical documentation now available from EBANX, the company’s partners will be able to start backend development and access a simulated environment that allows them to test their integrations of EBANX’s application programming interface (API) for Pix Automático, the company said in a Tuesday (Oct. 15) press release.

Pix Automático will be launched by the Central Bank of Brazil on June 16, 2025, according to the release.

“By partnering with EBANX, merchants can secure their competitive edge in the market, being ready to offer Pix Automático from day one,” EBANX Chief Product and Technology Officer Fabio Scopeta said in the release.

When this recurring transaction capability is launched, Pix users will be able to set it for future transactions by scanning a QR code, providing their banking details or paying a bill via QR code and then activating Pix Automático, per the release.

After the payer authorization, payments will be debited from their account at the frequency specified in the payment instruction, the release said. There will be no fees for the payer.

It is expected that Brazilians will use Pix Automático for bill payments like electricity, water and rent and for recurring payments in digital subscription-based business models like streaming services, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and digital media, according to the release.

“This solution streamlines billing processes and subscription payments, reduces friction and enhances payment efficiency, for users and businesses,” Scopeta said in the release.

Companies of different sizes and in different sectors will be able to use Automatic Pix for recurring charges, the Central Bank of Brazil said in July.

“With prior authorization, given in the account’s secure environment by the access device itself (cell phone or computer), the user will allow periodic debits automatically, without the need for authentication for each transaction,” the bank said in a July note.

“For the receiving user, Automatic Pix has the potential to increase efficiency, reduce the costs of collection features and reduce default,” it added.

Pix is the second most commonly used payment method in Brazil, behind card transactions (credit, debit and prepaid).