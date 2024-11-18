Straight Outta Stealth: Connyct Builds Social Media for the Next Generation

It’s hard to believe it was more than 20 years ago. Feb. 4, 2004. George W. Bush was president. The Lord of the Rings ruled the movie box office. “Hey Ya!” ruled the top 40. And in Cambridge a sophomore named Mark Zuckerberg registered the URL for TheFacebook.com. You know the rest.

And so do David Polinsky and Matt Berman. After spending their careers up to this point connecting the right brands to the right digital consumer segments, the duo has co-founded a new social network called Connyct. And in a move reminiscent of Facebook’s 2004 launch at Harvard, it is emerging from stealth mode at two universities: LSU and the University of Maryland. However, the similarities with Facebook’s debut end there. Berman and Polinsky are taking a distinctly different approach to social networking, which aims to bridge the gap between online interactions and real-world communities with a decidedly “safe space” approach to content curation.

Unlike the broad, open networks that dominate today’s social media landscape, Connyct focuses on creating personalized, passion-driven communities. The platform’s goal is to connect users not just to content but to the people and communities that share their interests. This approach addresses a key limitation of current social media giants like TikTok, which excel at content distribution but often fall short in fostering meaningful connections.

“TikTok is great at connecting people to content,” Berman told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in a recent interview. “But what it’s not great at is really connecting you to the communities and the people within them that you are interested in.”

Music, Music, Music

Connyct’s strategy for differentiation extends beyond its community-centric approach. The platform is placing a significant emphasis on music as a core component of its user experience. This focus is underscored by a recently announced partnership with Warner Music, with more label partnerships in the pipeline. The integration of music isn’t just a feature; it’s a fundamental aspect of how Connyct envisions social interaction.

Berman argues for the centrality of music in human experience: “When you think about your wedding or your kids being born, or the most celebratory moments of your life, was music playing?” This philosophy drives Connyct’s approach to creating a platform that’s not just about sharing content but about sharing emotions and experiences.

While the platform’s initial focus is on user growth and product development, neither Polinsky nor Berman claim to have all the answers when it comes to monetizing the platform. The company is exploring various avenues, including branded partnerships, in-app purchases and premium features. However, their most ambitious plan revolves around social commerce. Berman envisions a future where AI-driven recommendations seamlessly integrate products into the user experience, making eCommerce feel less intrusive and more helpful.

“The best minds of my generation are thinking about how to make people click subscribe,” Berman said, tongue firmly in cheek.

Attracting and retaining users is a critical challenge for any new social platform. Connyct is tackling this through a multi-faceted approach. The company is implementing a paid ambassador program, targeting influential students on campus to help shape the platform and spread the word. They’re also planning contests and incentives to drive engagement, with input from creative minds like Sim Stan from “Impractical Jokers,” which is an American hidden camera comedy and reality show with improvisational elements.

But perhaps most importantly, Connyct is betting on the natural cycle of social media popularity. As Berman points out, “Trends and building habits doesn’t start when you’re 35.” By targeting college students at a time when they’re forming new relationships and discovering new interests, Connyct hopes to integrate itself into users’ lives at a pivotal moment.

Safe Space

The platform’s focus on safety and privacy is another key differentiator. In an era of increasing concern over data usage and online harassment, Connyct is prioritizing user protection. Polinsky emphasizes this commitment: “We’re USA based, we’re hosted on AWS… we have incredible safety and privacy features incorporated into our business philosophically and practically.”

As Connyct prepares for its early access launch when LSU and University of Maryland head back to school in January, the co-founders are clear about their ambitions. They’re not just aiming to be another social media app; they’re striving to create what Polinsky describes as “the next generation social media network.” It’s a bold claim, but one that reflects the team’s commitment to reimagining social connections in the digital age.

In a social media landscape often criticized for its superficiality and negative impacts, Connyct is betting that users are ready for a platform that prioritizes genuine connections, shared passions and real-world communities. As Berman puts it, “We want to be able to let people personalize their experience.”