Turning Screen Time Into Seamless, Personalized Shopping: The Future of in-Car Commerce

Drivers spend an average of 72 minutes per day in their vehicles, according to AiDEN Automotive CEO Niclas Gyllenram, presenting a tantalizing opportunity to turn this screen time into seamless, convenient experiences that enhance the driving journey without distraction.

As the automotive industry adapts to digital commerce, connected vehicle technology is creating smarter, privacy-focused shopping experiences, Gyllenram said in an interview with PYMNTS.

“Connected vehicles are poised to become central to the automotive eCommerce ecosystem,” Gyllenram said. “Unlike your phone or laptop, where the screen is the primary focus, the car’s screen is a secondary tool that can enhance the driving experience rather than distract from it.”

Integrating Contextual Awareness

For instance, he said, connected vehicles can understand their environment — things like traffic patterns, fuel levels, weather conditions and the driver’s destination. This contextual awareness opens opportunities to provide personalized, relevant recommendations.

“Imagine a scenario where your car alerts you to traffic ahead and suggests a nearby café where you can take a break and refuel, not just your car but yourself,” Gyllenram said. “We see the car as a platform for interaction and convenience, uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between online and brick-and-mortar commerce. By transforming the car into an active participant in the shopping journey, connected vehicles will redefine how consumers interact with brands and services.”

In-Vehicle Commerce

Building on Gyllenram’s vision, AiDEN Automotive partnered with Mavi to bring Mavi’s OnMyWay Commerce platform to a wide range of vehicles, offering drivers and passengers seamless food and beverage shopping on the go.

“The inspiration for our partnership with Mavi came from recognizing a natural synergy between our technologies,” Gyllenram said. “Adding Mavi’s groundbreaking commerce capabilities to our platform is a testament to the ease of integration with our platform. In-vehicle commerce is a largely untapped space with enormous growth potential, and together, we’re paving the way for its widespread adoption.”

AiDEN’s no-code app framework, Gyllenram said, simplifies the integration of services like Mavi’s by allowing them to design and deploy solutions without writing vehicle-specific code. This approach streamlines the process, eliminating the need for complex integration with multiple OEMs, while enabling instant updates across all vehicles, and “consumers enjoy a consistently high-quality experience, no matter the car they’re in. It’s a win for everyone involved.”

Deployed on Android Auto Operating System

Gyllenram said the AiDEN framework is deployed on the Android Auto Operating System (AAOS). “Every manufacturer is producing or has announced their move to AAOS, with the exception of Tesla. Tesla has its own closed software ecosystem. AiDEN, and the services that AiDEN enables, can be deployed on any AAOS vehicle, either at production or by over the air update (OTA) after the fact,” he said.

AiDEN is currently deployed with three different Auto OEMs in the EU, he added, “and we plan to have initial vehicles in the U.S. in 2025.”

Meanwhile, AiDEN’s approach is reshaping the connected vehicle ecosystem by addressing key challenges in scalability, privacy and innovation, Gyllenram said.

“AiDEN’s platform addresses the fragmentation of the automotive industry by offering a unified interface that enables service providers to integrate their solutions once and deploy them across multiple brands,” he said.

AI and Personalization at the Wheel

Looking ahead, AiDEN plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies like voice commands and predictive recommendations, keeping them at the forefront of the connected vehicle ecosystem while empowering both service providers and automakers. Consumer expectations are moving toward more personalized, AI-driven shopping experiences that prioritize convenience, customization and efficiency.

According to a PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Getting to Know You: How AI Is Shaping the Future of Shopping,” the demand for AI-driven shopping experiences is growing, with 51% of consumers expressing interest in AI features.

Gyllenram believes AI will play a major role in elevating in-car commerce by enabling smarter, more intuitive experiences, such as voice commands and predictive recommendations.

“Our roadmap includes these advanced technologies to ensure that services on our platform are not only functional, but also delightful for users,” he said. “Our goal is to empower both service providers and automakers. By handling the complexities of integration, we free them to focus on what they do best: delivering exceptional products and experiences.”