As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Cruise lines are offering credits for sailings in some instances.

Cunard will lengthen its halt in operations because of the pandemic and provide a “125% Future Cruise Credit” to travelers who have reservations for canceled sailings, according to an announcement. The luxury cruise company said the credit can be used for any new reservation made prior to the conclusion of December of next year on “any voyage that’s on sale at the time of booking.”

Simon Palethorpe, the president of Cunard, said, “With many differing restrictions across countries, people’s ability to move freely and safely across borders remains seemingly someway in the distance. For Cunard, where we celebrate having a truly international mix of guests and sail all over the world, this becomes particularly impactful.”

Cunard said it is calling off all trips that were scheduled to leave up to, and with the inclusion of Nov. 1, 2020 for the Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2. The company also noted it was calling off all trips that were scheduled to leave up to and with the inclusion of November 23, 2020 for the Queen Elizabeth.