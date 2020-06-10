Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Cunard To Provide Credits To Travelers On Canceled Voyages

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Cunard To Provide Cruise Credits To Travelers On Canceled Voyages

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Cruise lines are offering credits for sailings in some instances.

Cunard will lengthen its halt in operations because of the pandemic and provide a “125% Future Cruise Credit” to travelers who have reservations for canceled sailings, according to an announcement. The luxury cruise company said the credit can be used for any new reservation made prior to the conclusion of December of next year on “any voyage that’s on sale at the time of booking.”

Simon Palethorpe, the president of Cunard, said, “With many differing restrictions across countries, people’s ability to move freely and safely across borders remains seemingly someway in the distance. For Cunard, where we celebrate having a truly international mix of guests and sail all over the world, this becomes particularly impactful.”

Cunard said it is calling off all trips that were scheduled to leave up to, and with the inclusion of Nov. 1, 2020 for the Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2. The company also noted it was calling off all trips that were scheduled to leave up to and with the inclusion of November 23, 2020 for the Queen Elizabeth.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.6K
B2B Payments

Corporates Explore The Path Of Least Resistance To AP Automation

Citi First To Enable Mastercard's Click To Pay
3.9K
eCommerce

Exclusive: Citi Enables Mastercard’s Click to Pay At Checkout For Cardholders

3.7K
Digital Onboarding

What Banks Can Learn From Amazon About Digital Onboarding

Amazon Execs Donated To Antitrust Investigator
3.6K
ANTITRUST

DOJ, States Eye Alleged Antitrust Issues In Google’s Ad Tech Business

Mastercard’s Fintech Express Fuels EU Startups
3.5K
Digital Payments

Mastercard’s New President Of Europe On EU’s Digital Payments Transformation

apple-card-payment-plan
3.4K
Apple

Apple Preps Installment Pay Plans On Apple Card

3.1K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Bid To Bridge The Challenger Bank Perception-vs.-Reality Gap

2.9K
Cryptocurrency

UN Blockchain Expert Says Digital Cash Could Replace Bank Accounts

2.9K
Smarter Payments

Fixing The UAE’s $46B Remittance Problem

Microlender Gojo On Why Chickens Hatch Great ROI
2.8K
Loans

High Tech Microlending — And Why Chickens Hatch Great ROI

2.8K
Restaurant innovation

Innovation Or Annihilation: The Choice Restaurants Face As Recovery Revs Up

2.6K
Economy

Tough Times in Consumer Credit Could Push Some Americans to Nontraditional Lenders

2.6K
Amazon

Amazon Shopping AI Lets Consumers Try On Digital Outfits, Makes Fashion Suggestions

2.6K
Facebook

Facebook Uses Retail Data To Train Chatbots To Be Like Humans

2.6K
Gig Economy

New Report: Payments, Transparency Build Trust In The Gig Economy