Synchrony’s CareCredit Credit Card Now Accepted at Albertsons Cos. Stores

Synchrony’s CareCredit health and wellness credit card is now accepted for select items in nearly 2,200 Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, ACME, Shaw’s and Jewel-Osco stores.

A new collaboration of Synchrony and food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies allows the card to be used for select health and wellness products at these stores, the companies said in a Wednesday (Sept. 18) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

This marks the first major grocery store collaboration for Synchrony’s CareCredit, according to the release.

“By expanding the CareCredit network through this new offering with Albertsons Cos., we are helping to ensure that consumers have more options to pay for their health and wellness products in a way that’s convenient for them,” Beto Casellas, executive vice president and CEO of health and wellness at Synchrony, said in the release.

The CareCredit credit card is designed to help people pay for out-of-pocket healthcare costs and health and wellness products at select retail locations, according to the release.

At most Albertsons Cos. Stores, the credit card can now be used for select items in the categories of pharmacy, over-the-counter health products, personal care, beauty and hair care, pet food and supplies, and baby essentials, per the release.

Irina Pelphrey, group vice president of health at Albertsons Cos., said in the release that the new relationship with Synchrony is part of the retailer’s continuous effort “to ensure our customers have more options, flexibility and convenient ways to access” these products.

Giving people tools to afford the health and wellness products they need can help build consumer loyalty, Erin Gadhavi, senior vice president and general manager, wellness at Synchrony, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in January.

“Offering financing for those products and services is attractive to consumers,” Gadhavi said. “Patients can make an informed decision related to their care, but also with respect to their budget — leading to a more engaged and healthier customer base.”

In an earlier expansion of its network, Sychrony said in May that it teamed up with Affordable Care to make CareCredit available as a payment option at more than 450 dental practices to help them finance dental implants and dentures.