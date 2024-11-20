Velera to Provide Debit Card Processing to Mississippi-Based Keesler Federal

Credit union service organization (CUSO) Velera will provide debit card processing and support to Mississippi-based Keesler Federal Credit Union, which serves 327,000 members in the Southeast.

This marks an expansion of a 40-year partnership between the CUSO, which was formerly known as PSCU/Co-op Solutions, and the credit union, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 20) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“As we looked to consolidate our credit and debit card processing to one singular partner, our decades-long relationship with Velera, along with its innovative model that continues to meet the current and future needs of our members, made it a clear line of choice for this line of business,” Keesler Federal Vice President of Consumer Lending Jim Freeland said in the release.

The CUSO will begin providing debit card processing and support to the credit union in September 2025, according to the release.

Keesler Federal is among more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America that are served by Velera, the release said.

Together with payment processing, the CUSO offers fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and member support through its contact centers, per the release.

Brian Scott, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Velera, said in the release that the CUSO and Keesler Federal “share a mutual commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s credit union members.”

Top-performing credit unions plan to offer 35 products and features by 2030, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera collaboration, “How Credit Union Innovation Can Drive Gen Z Engagement.”

They are adding products and features at a time when 25% of Gen Z credit union members want their credit union to innovate on Zelle, the report found.

To reach Gen Z consumers, credit unions can offer personalization that will deepen their digital relationships with them and a broad range of members, Jeremiah Lotz, senior vice president, product and data experience at Velera, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in September.

“Every generation is asking for new functions and new features, and even providing information through the digital channels that maybe we didn’t expect a few years ago when it comes to applying for credit cards and loans, for example,” Lotz said.