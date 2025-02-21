Decoding the Connected Consumer: Personas, Preferences and Payment Strategies

The way consumers pay continues to change, and it’s all thanks to the ever-expanding universe of connected devices. A new PYMNTS report, “How People Pay: Consumer Preference for Connected Technology,” uncovers how device ownership is shaping payment behavior and what it means for financial services professionals.

This isn’t just about smartphones anymore. Consumers are accumulating an array of connected devices, from smartwatches and tablets to voice-activated speakers and even cars with built-in capabilities. The report dives into how this increasing connectivity influences payment preferences, revealing that those with more devices are likelier to embrace digital wallets and online shopping. It segments consumers into distinct personas — Basic Tech, Mainstream Tech and Connected Tech — based on their affinity for and ownership of connected devices. Understanding these personas is crucial for businesses looking to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving payments landscape.

The report doesn’t just present data; it provides actionable insights. It highlights how different demographics, like millennials and Gen Z, and income levels influence tech adoption and payment choices. It also explores the growing reliance on mobile devices for purchases, particularly among mainstream tech consumers. The report paints a clear picture: the future of payments is inextricably linked to the proliferation of connected technology.

By downloading and reading the connected consumer report, you’ll discover:

The three key “Tech Savvy Personas” that are shaping the future of consumer payments and how to reach them effectively.

Why “Connected Tech” consumers are ditching cash at an accelerating rate and embracing digital wallets.

How mobile payment trends are evolving, and why mainstream consumers are at the forefront of this shift.

The impact of income and generational differences on technology adoption and payment preferences.

The “Connected Tech” segment, for example, though currently a smaller portion of the population, offers a glimpse into the future. These users prioritize connection and are quick to adopt new payment technologies. As devices become more accessible and integrated into everyday life, understanding and catering to these tech-savvy consumers is essential.

Don’t get left behind. The “How People Pay” report is your guide to navigating the changing currents of consumer behavior and harnessing the power of connected technology. Download the full report and unlock the insights how about how consumers pay and behave in the connected economy.

About the eBook

The “How People Pay: Consumer Preference for Connected Technology” report includes sample sizes (N values) for the surveys used to gather data. For example, the January 2025 edition has N = 924 for low connected devices. Regarding connected devices ownership persona, the January 2025 edition included a whole sample of N = 2,474. The sample sizes vary according to the edition of the report. For the share of consumers who have used a mobile device in any of their last transactions, by connected devices persona, the January 2025 sample sizes were: N = 1,030 for Basic Tech; N = 1,056 for Mainstream Tech; N = 288 for Advanced Tech.

