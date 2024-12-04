Coinbase Upgrades Subscription Program and Launches Premium Tier

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has upgraded its Coinbase One subscription program and launched a new tier called Coinbase One Premium.

With these new offerings, “Coinbase One now truly benefits all types of traders,” the company said in a Wednesday (Dec. 4) press release.

The core Coinbase One plan now offers new members in supported regions within the U.S. an updated account protection benefit in which the company will restore up to $10,000 to the member in cases of unauthorized account access by a third party, according to the release.

This new program will be extended to existing Coinbase One members in supported regions in early 2025 and to additional countries after that, the release said.

The cost of the Coinbase One varies by region but is $29.99 per month in some, per the release.

The new Coinbase One Premium tier offers members around the world unlimited zero trading fees, unlimited boosted USDC rewards, 25% back on an unlimited amount of Coinbase Advanced spot fees, $250,000 worth of coverage for unauthorized account access, free gas on Base, exclusive partner benefits and exclusive access to the company’s concierge desk, according to the release.

The monthly price for Coinbase One Premium is $299.99 per month, per the release.

Coinbase also said in the press release that Coinbase One membership has reached 600,000 across 42 countries.

The subscription program started out in the U.S. by allowing traders to pay zero trading fees, up to $10,000 in volume per month, then expanded to include other regions and new benefits like boosted USDC rewards rates, boosted staking rewards, onchain rewards and a 25% rebate on Coinbase Advanced spot trading fees, according to the release.

“We have seen users consistently drawn to Coinbase One, and this has been even more apparent as the excitement in the crypto ecosystem and market have crescendoed in the last month,” the release said.

Coinbase rolled out the Coinbase One subscription program in beta in November 2021.

In a shareholder letter released in October, the company said it aims to drive revenue growth by expanding derivatives products, increasing its international footprint, enhancing custody services and deepening USDC’s integration into the crypto economy.