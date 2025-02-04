Delta Launches In-Flight Gaming Collaboration With DraftKings

Delta Air Lines and online betting service DraftKings are launching an in-flight gaming partnership.

The collaboration, announced Monday (Feb. 3), is part of a larger effort by the airline to bolster its onboard entertainment offerings.

“Delta is constantly listening to our customers and evolving to meet their needs,” said Julieta McCurry, Delta’s vice president of in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

“We know they want an in-flight experience similar to what they have at home, including more ways to engage and stay entertained — which is why we’re excited to continue scaling Delta Sync products and bring even more to the experience soon, including expected collaborations with brands like YouTube and DraftKings.”

With the DraftKings partnership — available over the airline’s in-flight wi-fi network — eligible members of Delta’s SkyMiles program can access free gaming through their personal device. Delta’s announcement notes that this offering does not allow passengers to play using real money or miles.

Meanwhile, Delta is also teaming with YouTube to let SkyMile members enjoy music, podcasts and digital creators ad-free during most flights via Delta Sync seatback, the airline’s in-flight entertainment system.

These efforts come at a time when, as noted here last month, the airline sector is facing growing scrutiny over its loyalty programs.

“Frequent fliers are frustrated by devalued points, more stringent elite status requirements and diminishing returns on their travel investments,” PYMNTS wrote. “This dissatisfaction has led many to question the value of these programs and to explore alternative travel options.”

Chris Lewis, head of research at FinanceBuzz, told PYMNTS that major airlines are bearing the brunt of a negative public discourse about air travel, and recognizing that cutting back on customer experiences isn’t a path to profitability.

“In a customer’s mind, they’re expecting to have a bad flight or delays on Spirit or Frontier, but if they have one on a more premium airline and they’re paying more, it’s doubly offensive,” he said. “The major airlines are catching onto this and finding ways to make that experience better for customers who are choosing them over cheaper options.”

As air carriers focus on premium offerings, capturing customer loyalty becomes more of a challenger, especially when thinking about how much consumers are spending on travel.

According to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The Last Transaction: Family Spending Habits Reveal Merchant Opportunities in Retail and Travel,” married travelers who have children at home may have less disposable income than their childless counterparts, spending $326 on their trips during 2024 in the 30 days before being surveyed. That figure was down from $361 in 2023, and $389 in 2022.